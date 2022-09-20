Read full article on original website
Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
Susan Diane Bacon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Diane Bacon, 50, a loving daughter, sister and aunt, left us too soon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from her home in Las Vegas. Susan was born October 6, 1971, in Youngstown, to James B. Bacon and Carol A. Bacon. She graduated from Austintown...
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
Valley Christian continues dominance, stays undefeated
Valley Christian entered the day perfect and stayed that way, thoroughly dominating the Leetonia Bears 46-0.
Hugh Swartz, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh Swartz, 85, of West Middlesex, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 24, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen A. McFarland McElhaney, age 97 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Eileen was born July 4, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill. She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School. Eileen...
John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
Theresa “Tess/Tessie” Rose Kroko, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Tess/Tessie” Rose Kroko, 84, of Tustin, California, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ms. Kroko was born June 8, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of Michael and Mary Ellen Kroko. She was the fifth of eight children in the family. Theresa attended...
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
Ursuline grounds down Chaney for big win
A huge Saturday night matchup lived up to the hype, with Ursuline edging out previously unbeaten Chaney 23-20.
Player of the Game: Slippery Rock's Jeff Marx
Slippery Rock defensive lineman Jeff Marx was named Player of the Game for his efforts in Saturday night's 30-2 win over Seton Hill.
Dorothy V. Trombitas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Trombitas, 94, passed away on September 24, 2022. Dorothy was born in Warren, Ohio, on November 8, 1927. The daughter of the late Simeon and Theresa Moyer. Dorothy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946 and was a self-employed seamstress, a...
Mark Alexander Pawcio, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio. He was...
Amy Rene Logan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Rene Logan, 43, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home. She was born September 1, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Durst and the late Karen (Fullwiler) Durst. Amy earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Justice Studies from...
Yolanda Ricci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yolanda “Yola” Ricci, 100, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Yola was born April 5, 1922, to Pietro “Pete” and Adelina Mariani in Castelverrino, Italy. The family immigrated to America in...
Kennedy Catholic drops tough out-of-state matchup
On the offensive end, Simeir Wade led the way at quarterback, adding a rushing and passing touchdown.
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
Patricia “Pat” A. Musitano, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Musitano, 89, of Bessemer passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her two daughters by her side. She was born the daughter of the late Wm. Donald and Frances (Hicks) Barber in New Castle on December...
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
Sharpsville rallies to continue perfect season
Sharpsville has defeated Greenville in each of their last four meetings over the past three years.
