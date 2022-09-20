Orange Line experiences delays due to ‘door problem’

Less than two full days after Orange Line service resumed following the historic month-long shutdown, riders were left idling at station platforms Tuesday night after a train car had a “door problem.”

The MBTA announced at 5:43 p.m. that a train at the Downtown Crossing Station was experiencing a door problem and causing delays of up to 20 minutes.

A photo shared by Jed Hresko showed dozens of passengers crammed on the platform outside of the train in question.

Around 20 minutes later, the transportation service announced that the train had been removed from service but that riders should still expect delays of up to half-an-hour.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. the MBTA tweeted that regularly scheduled service had resumed.

