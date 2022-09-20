Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Guardians Sweep White Sox Out of AL Central Race, Playoff Hopes Dire
Guardians sweep Sox out of Central race, playoff hopes dire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a best-case scenario, the White Sox would have swept the Guardians this week to get within a game of first place in the AL Central and set up a thrilling race to end the regular season.
Tracking White Sox Playoff Odds, Standings After Guardians Sweep
Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' deficit in the AL Central has fluctuated this season, but it never has grown larger than six and a half games — until now. The Guardians finished off a three-game sweep of the White...
Cubs Rookie Hayden Wesneski Throws Immaculate Inning Vs. Pirates
Wesneski's immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the...
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira Opens Up About Jacob Trouba Hit for First Time
Jujhar Khaira opens up about Jacob Trouba hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were part of a few scary on-ice moments last season, one of which centered around their teammate Jujhar Khaira, who was stretchered off the ice in a Dec. 7 game against the New York Rangers.
Bears – Texans Scouting Report, What to Expect in Week 3 Game
Enemy Intel: What to expect from Texans in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears get ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Texans, they may as well be looking into a mirror. These are two organizations that are in similar situations, run similar schemes, and want to win in the same ways. Matt Eberflus believes that could help the offense get back on track, since they’ve practiced against a similar scheme all summer. On the other side, Alan Williams isn’t worried about the Texans offense having an advantage against his squad. He’ll have the defense prepared to do what they do, regardless of the Texans’ familiarity.
As Fall Begins, Here's When Winter Will Arrive in the Northern Hemisphere
Thursday is a day that millions of Americans had been waiting for, as the autumnal equinox finally arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox, which technically arrives at 8:04 p.m. Central Daylight Time, signals the approach of cooler weather and changing leaves, but it also points to the looming winter that many Chicagoans dread.
pupusa
NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each day by a group of women on Chicago’s Southwest Side....
Huntley Fall Fest, Fright Fest and More: 10 Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago
As the days get shorter and chillier, events in and around Chicago are itching to ring in the fall season. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmland Property Lured Many in Chicago Area
It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, Ill., staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farm land, online advertisements for “Norris Outdoor Adventure” showed water slides, a rope swing, games...
Chicago Couple Creates Unique Food Concept To Share Colombian Polish Heritage
Cynthia Orobio and Phillipe Sobon are not only partners in life, they're also business partners. At the beginning of the pandemic, they created a unique joint food concept as a labor of love. "It's the love of both my husband and I," said Orobio. "Our cultures, our traditions but most...
Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion
A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
Activists Ask Public for Help as Millions of Migrating Birds Fly Through Midwest
Advocacy groups in Chicago and around the United States are asking the public for help as millions of birds take to the skies for their annual migration south. This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said that millions of birds will fly through the Midwest, making it one of the highest-traffic times for the cross-country voyage.
Two Chicago Restaurants Named Among America's 50 Best Restaurants by New York Times
The New York Times recently released the 2022 edition of the annual Top 50 most-loved restaurants nationwide, with this year's venture showing some Chicago representation. Two North Side eateries, Evette's of Lincoln Park and Fulton Market and Dear Margaret of Lakeview, qualified for this year's list. Evette's, which opened just...
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side
The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
8 Injured in Explosion, Building Collapse in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood
At least eight people were hospitalized following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as officials searched for anyone possibly trapped in the debris. Fire officials said at least three people were believed to...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
The Food Guy: Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador
NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each...
Rideshare Passenger Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park
A passenger of a ride-hailing vehicle was shot Thursday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the rear seat of a sedan traveling in the 4400 block of West Lake Street when an occupant of a dark SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
Lightfoot Proposes New, Improved — and Permanent — Outdoor Dining Program
An outdoor dining program that proved to be a lifesaver for Chicago restaurants and bars during the darkest days of the pandemic would be made permanent — and expanded into the curb lane — under a mayoral plan proposed Wednesday. Last year, the City Council agreed to extend...
