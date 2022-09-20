ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears – Texans Scouting Report, What to Expect in Week 3 Game

Enemy Intel: What to expect from Texans in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears get ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Texans, they may as well be looking into a mirror. These are two organizations that are in similar situations, run similar schemes, and want to win in the same ways. Matt Eberflus believes that could help the offense get back on track, since they’ve practiced against a similar scheme all summer. On the other side, Alan Williams isn’t worried about the Texans offense having an advantage against his squad. He’ll have the defense prepared to do what they do, regardless of the Texans’ familiarity.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

pupusa

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each day by a group of women on Chicago’s Southwest Side....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Inclement Weather#Nbc Sports Chicago#Heavy Rain#Sox Guardians#The White Sox
NBC Chicago

Man Dies Days After Chicago Building Partially Collapses in Explosion

A man has died days after an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations. The man was the most seriously injured of the eight people hospitalized after the explosion, Chicago fire officials said Friday, and had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center "with extensive burns."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Winning Ticket Sold at Lucky Mart on Far Southwest Side

The Lucky Day Lotto's $1 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer on the city's Far Southwest Side earlier this month, according to lottery officials. Lucky Mart, located along the city's border with suburban Evergreen Park at 2900 West 87th Street, is known as a prevalent lottery retailer for the surrounding area, and has been the lucky spot for several lottery winners of the past.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Pupusas – A Taste of El Salvador

NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rideshare Passenger Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A passenger of a ride-hailing vehicle was shot Thursday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the rear seat of a sedan traveling in the 4400 block of West Lake Street when an occupant of a dark SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy