Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
Tips on where to stop and see the fall colors at Spearfish Canyon
SPEARFISH CANYON, S.D. – Even though it’s the first day of fall, some leaves have been able to see the warm colors that are usually associated with the season. The Spearfish Canyon has a mix of yellows and greens right now, with an occasional splash of orange or red.
City of Sturgis lays out what an aquatic park might look like in the near future
STURGIS, S.D. — It’s a $6 million project three years in the making. Residents in Sturgis have two opportunities to have their voices heard about a new aquatic adventure park in works. HOW DID THE PROJECT START?. When the City of Sturgis wanted to build a splash pad...
Now that the Fish Fire has been extinguished, officials are evaluating what went right
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At the end of July, the Fish Fire started as a result of a campfire that got out of control south of Sundance, Wyoming. The fire then went on to burn almost 6,800 acres across state, county, BLM, USFS, private and public land. Take a look back at our coverage during the fire for a more in depth timeline.
City of Wall working to address housing headache, spearhead economic development
WALL, S.D. — With the growth in South Dakota over the past couple of years, the city of Wall is experiencing housing difficulties of its own. Residents of Wall are watching closely as the expansion of Rapid City and Box Elder pushes eastward down Interstate 90. Wall lost 8.7%...
RCFD: ‘Un-permitted’ camp causes Neptune Drive fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive is determined to be human caused, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say that the fire was identified near an un-permitted camp. When crews arrived on scene the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening homes.
Why doesn’t Rapid City have a Chick-fil-A?
This begs the question: why haven’t Chick-fil-A, and other big companies that consistently poll as the most desired by Rapid residents, already come here? According to Tom Johnson, President & CEO of Elevate Rapid City, the city’s economic development agency, there’s a simple answer. “The reason they...
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
How inflation is impacting groceries and local businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Finding cheaper groceries with inflation might be a little difficult with it affecting places from multi-national corporations to local businesses. In some cases, those larger stores might have cheaper groceries which could make it tough for people to shop somewhere like the Black Hills Farmer’s Market.
How you can help with diaper needs in the Rapid City area
RAPID CITY, S.D.– There’s a huge need for baby diapers and Rapid City leaders are asking us to help meet that need. Mayor Steve Allender has declared next week as Diaper Need Awareness Week. On average, diapers can cost $100 a month per child. Its a tough but necessary expense for low-income families because diapers cannot be purchased with food stamps or WIC vouchers. Volunteers of America add to their campaigns like this awareness week that makes it possible to help those families with their diaper needs.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you are a craft beer lover, the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival is where you will want to be this weekend. Beer + Bacon! How can you go wrong? Enjoy craft beer with unique bacon dishes as part of Deadwood’s finest selections. September...
Here’s the latest look at Spearfish’s Fall Color Report
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon Enthusiast Kimberly Talcott brings us the latest Fall Color Report, reporting a color change of 40%. If you find yourself on the winding roads of Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, you will find them lined with a sprinkling of golden leaves. Talcott reports that birch...
A Rapid City food program that reimburses you money
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food programs are beneficial for giving back to the community and families nationwide, and this Rapid City program reimburses daycare providers and other organizations for providing healthy food to those in need. Youth and Family Services was started in 1965 in Rapid City as an...
Cohort Craft Brewery offers wide variety of craft brews
Anya Mueller was in Rapid City at Cohort Craft Brewing where she met owner and brewer Jason Kingsbury to see what he had brewing. “So currently we are making our Keller Beer, which is our young helles. It’s one of our top sellers. It’s a lager style beer, and it’s one of my favorite beers on the menu,” Jason said. “We’re currently in the louder/sparge phase, and that’s where we’re taking the sweet liquor and we’re moving it over to the boil kettle. So what I’m doing now is I’m waiting. I’m trying to achieve a certain volume, so I’m trying to suck as much liquid out of there as possible. We’re shooting for 166 gallons, which we’ll achieve, take the hot liquor, which is sugar water essentially made out of grain, put it in the tank and pitch the yeast.”
Man from Rapid City killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident near Spearfish
A 43 year old man from Rapid City has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2022, 2:04pm) in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Austin Prudich was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
Check out Windsor Block Bar, one of downtown Rapid City’s newest establishments
Anya Mueller was downtown in Rapid City at Windsor Block Bar with one of the co-owners, Justin Henrichsen. The bar features a wall of spirits that carries tequilas, gins, rums, bourbon, scotch and whiskey. There’s also a Japanese section, as well as beer and wine. The owners want the...
Rapid City police searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses. Anyone with any information...
The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
