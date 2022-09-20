ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Mae Rivet
2d ago

I live in between 3 canals on the Westbank. All 3 canals are full of these eggs for at least 5yrs. I took a spray bottle with warm water and salt and sprayed the eggs. It took around 4hrs and the eggs started turning White. So salt water will kill these eggs. The problem is there are way to many that need to be sprayed. The only way I think will work, is to find away to kill the apple snail it self. I hope we can find away to do this without hurting anything else in the water.

Louisiana Woman
2d ago

Do not touch the eggs they carry what’s called a long family. Knock them in the water and they will die. Each sac hold 80 snails and they reproduce quite frequently! You can also spray bleach on them to

