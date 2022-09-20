Parma Police say they are working on safe return of stolen dog

An Australian Shepherd was stolen from a backyard on Grovewood Avenue by two females on Sept. 8, according to Parma Police.

Police have identified one of the females suspected to have stolen the dog, according to a Facebook post from the department. This female was seen on a nearby security camera taking the dog.

The other woman suspected of the theft has been previously identified.

Parma Police said they are still working on the safe return of the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Sala at (440) 887-7373 ext. 8512.

