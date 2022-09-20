Read full article on original website
Related
The most common side effects to expect from the Omicron COVID booster
A man receives the updated "bivalent" COVID-19 booster vaccines in Chicago on September 9, 2022. Updated COVID booster vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., offering Americans better protection against the virus heading into the fall and winter months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use...
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
A Public Health Alert Has Been Issued for Ground Beef Due to E. coli Contamination
It’s been a bad year for beef. Earlier this year, 28,000 pounds of beef were recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and now, one of our beloved meal kit brands has had an E. coli scare, too. The FSIS has issued...
iheart.com
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest TikTok Trend Has People Cooking Their Chicken In NyQuil, & Surprise… It’s Highly Dangerous
Remember when it was cool and trendy to eat poisonous Tide Pods and try to see if… you know, didn’t die?. Well, let me introduce you to the next ridiculous challenge you’ll ever hear…. Coating your chicken with large amounts of NyQuil. Yeah, we’re just out here...
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
As BA.5 Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the First Signs of COVID to Watch For
As omicron subvariants, such as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to circulate, some studies indicate that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is by...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer
Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection. The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the...
How Bad Is It Really to Drink Water That's Been Out Overnight?
How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Leaving a glass of water on your nightstand is a relatively common practice. If you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night or morning, you'll be thankful for the readily available H2O.
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Popculture
Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue
You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Health
41K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!
Comments / 1