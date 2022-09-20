ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
