ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: Rich Scangarello Reflects on Youngstown Win, Looks Ahead to Northern Illinois

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuqG8_0i3XSUFC00

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday evening, reflecting on the No. 8 Wildcats' win over Youngstown State, how the offense can improve and more.

Reflecting on the week of practice before taking on the Penguins, Scangarello wasn't prepared to be disappointed:

"I thought we had a really good week of practice and I thought we were ready to play up to our standard, regardless of our opponent," Scangarello said. "And then we just didn't meet those expectations. It was a step back, not forward. When you watch that happen, it gets a little upsetting."

Scangarello also spoke on the improvements he's looking for out of quarterback Will Levis, the wide receivers on the blocking front and much more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jambar

Football’s perfect season ends to No. 9 Wildcats

After a strong start to the season, the Youngstown State University football team fell into the loss column for the first time in 2022 against a SEC opponent in the University of Kentucky at Kroger Field Sept. 17. In what was a courageous effort, the Penguins fell by a final...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Youngstown Win#Penguins#Sports Illustrated
Wildcats Today

SEC Releases 2022-23 MBB Television Schedule

The Southeastern Conference has released times and airing locations for every conference basketball game for the 2022-23 season.  Here's where you'll be able to watch all 18 of Kentucky's SEC matchups this season, as well as what time (EST) they will air:  DEC. 28: Kentucky @ Missouri, 7 ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer. Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.
LEXINGTON, KY
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will sizzle for a few more days. That sticks around until we get a potent cold front in the area. We have a couple more days with Summer-like heat. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs you usually see in July. The general range for these highs will come in around 85 to 90 degrees. I think we have the best shot to hit 90 on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WFMJ.com

Car crashes in yard on Youngstown's West Side

Youngstown Police are investigating after a car ran into a yard on the city's West Side early Wednesday. It happened just after 5 a.m. along Bear's Den Road at the end of Old Furnace Road. The call came in as a car into a house. When 21 News arrived, we...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYT 27

‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
344
Followers
235
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy