2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Shot Blockers

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 2 days ago

A look at some of the best shot blockers in the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert has recently changed the way people see defensive anchors, which plenty of NBA scouts and general manager’s will be looking for when they’re on the clock.

Here’s a look at the five best 2023 NBA Draft prospects in terms of shot blocking ability:

1. Victor Wembanyama, International

Aitor Arrizabalaga/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images

Standing at 7-foot-4, French prospect Wembayama has already been heralded as the next Gobert.

The catch? He’s also the second coming of Kevin Durant on offense.

Simply put, Wembanyama is the full package, and that package includes an inordinate amount of blocks due to his length and swiftness as a wing-type player.

2. Dereck Lively, Duke

Potentially the best pure shot blocker in the 2023 class, Lively was the composite No. 1 player heading into his season.

He led the EYBL in blocks at 3.7 per game, and is one of the best shot trackers I’ve seen in recent memory.

At Duke, he’ll assuredly get his on the defensive end, and projects to be next in the line of Evan Mobley and Chet Holmgren in the paint.

3. Kel’el Ware, Oregon

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A high-flying lengthy center, Ware put himself on the map with his hyper-athletic play.

He once recorded an mythical 18-block triple-double, and should exceed expectations defensively in his time with Oregon.

Ware has offensive questions marks, but there’s no doubt he alter and block plenty of shots in his time with the Ducks.

4. Johni Broome, Auburn

Broome put up downright insane numbers at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn.

At 6-foot-10, Broome averaged 3.9 blocks per game with a mix of skill and hustle.

He’ll likely be a valuable plug-in piece for the Tigers, who lost the top shot blocker in the country, Walker Kessler, to the 2022 draft.

5. Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky

Sharp led the nation in blocked shots last season, averaging a ludicrous 4.6 blocks per contest.

At 7-foot-5, Sharp contains plenty of the same attributes as Wembanyama, but won’t pack the same offensive punch.

He’s 21-years-old, and opted to go back to Western Kentucky from the transfer, so he’ll really have to pop to enter his name in the 23’ draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

