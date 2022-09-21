ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Champion boxer Shakur Stevenson returns home to Newark ahead of big fight

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3zfx_0i3XRzRo00

One of the biggest names in boxing is preparing to fight at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday – and the city’s citizens will be in his corner.

Shakur Stevenson will put his undefeated record on the line. Rising to fame to become a boxing headliner, Stevenson says he nearly blew it all at the start of his career.

Stevenson on Tuesday visited the Boylan Street Rec Center in Newark, where he found hope when he was young. He says he is trying to do the same for today’s children.

“I wanna be one of them people that steps up and shows the younger generation and the young kids that’s coming up out of there, they can do anything they put their mind to,” Stevenson says.

Stevenson says he is proof this can happen. He is a former Olympian promoted by top rank boxing. At 25 years old, Stevenson flashes a youthful smile outside of the ring. But inside, he becomes a force.

But Stevenson says he was heading down the wrong path when he first started.

Video shows a brawl inside a Miami parking garage where Stevenson can be seen punching a guy on the ground. His friend is seen punching two women. Stevenson received probation for that incident. He says that he is not that person anymore.

“I made a mistake when I was a kid. I had just turned 21. Everybody makes mistakes,” he says. “I’m just an overall better fighter person and I’m a grown man now.”

Stevenson says he learned boxing from his grandfather. From his days as a silver medalist, Stevenson’s success is celebrated in Newark.

“This is a very proud moment, not only for myself, but for the city of Newark. We just love him,” says Nasir Graham, boxing coordinator for the city of Newark.

He says Stevenson shows one can come back from a serious mistake.

Boxing may not be as popular as it once was, but it still plays a critical role in Newark.

“When you put down the weapons and do real men stuff – that’s what boxing is to Newark,” Graham says.

Stevenson says for him it’s a means to fame and fortune. But he says there is also room for one.

“Even as the years go on, I’m going to get even better than I am now,” he says.

Stevenson bought about 100 tickets for Newark families for the event. The city is helping them get to the Prudential Center for fight night.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bloody Elbow

‘One-sided’ - Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson’s win over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson may have lost his titles at the weigh-ins of his fight against Olympic medalist Robson Conceicao, but the mishap did not affect his performance. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old scored a masterful unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. On Twitter, pundits and pro fighters reacted to the match.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
City
Hope, NJ
PIX11

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica

A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica. Rosie Marie Hall’s son was supposed to join her in America once she got settled. She is now a U.S. citizen, but her son has not been able to join her due to the pandemic and immigration issues.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakur Stevenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Boxing Ring#Real Men#Combat
News 12

4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man

Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn. Police say the altercation took place outside the bait and tackle shop where a 47-year-old man was reportedly harassing people, being belligerent and aggressive. Citizen App video shows...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
jcitytimes.com

Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville

A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

109K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy