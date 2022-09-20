Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-18 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

FOOTBALL

Elijah Beamon, Sophomore, Casteel - With six receptions in Friday’s game for a total of 121 yards and two touchdowns, Beamon helped lift Casteel to a close 23-20 win over Williams Field.

Deyon Bradley, Senior, Moon Valley - Helping Moon Valley to one of its strongest starts in recent history, Bradley had an outstanding night on Friday in the 50-12 victory over Washington. Carrying the ball 11 times for 172 yards and five touchdowns, Bradley had one of the best games of his career.

Chase Brown, Freshman, Flagstaff - Making his first varsity start on Friday against Rio Rico, Brown had a phenomenal debut. Completing 15 of his 18 pass attempts, he racked up a total of 405 passing yards and six touchdowns along with no interceptions to help Flagstaff cruise to a 59-12 victory over Rio Rico.

Nolan Clement, Senior, Desert Mountain - Clement helped Desert Mountain pick up a huge 34-29 victory under the Thursday Night Lights last week with nine total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Anthony Garcia, Senior, Shadow Ridge - Despite a close 34-27 loss to Boulder Creek on Thursday night, Garcia was tearing it up on the field for the Stallions, where he racked up 248 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, good for a new career-best.

Cayden Gibson, Junior, Arizona College Prep - Setting both a new school record and personal best of six sacks in a game on Friday in the 28-20 victory over Walden Grove, he also had eight tackles and a pass defended. Gibson had the game-winning sack to stop Walden Grove as they were marching down the field about to score in the fourth quarter.

Daxen Hall, Junior, Higley - Hall helped rack up the offensive yards on Friday night in the 57-35 victory over Sunnyslope. Carrying the ball 12 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns, he also had eight catches for 105 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Hall finished the night with a total of 329 offensive yards and five touchdowns.

Akhir Harris, Sophomore, Sierra Linda - Defense was the name of the game on Friday in Sierra Linda’s 14-12 win over Empire, where Harris had 17 tackles in the game, 13 of them solo, along with three tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Darius Haskin, Junior, Buckeye - It was an explosive night on Friday for Haskin, who had five receptions for a total of 258 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-22 victory over Bradshaw Mountain on Friday night.

Wyatt Horton, Sophomore, Pinnacle - Completing 16 of his 18 passes for a total of 335 yards and five touchdowns on the night, Horton had a phenomenal game on Friday to help Pinnacle knock off Queen Creek 39-13.

Braiden Lagafuaina, Junior, Cactus - With his best start of the season, Lagafuaina helped Cactus to a 47-6 victory over Mesquite by completing 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 306 yards and four touchdown passes.

Jacob Lira, Junior, Youngker - Helping the Roughriders to a 41-0 victory over Copper Canyon on Friday, Lira completed 16 of his 28 pass attempts for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on the night.

Connor Lopez, Senior, Poston Butte - Lopez had only a couple targets in Thursday’s game against Mica Mountain, but when he was called upon, he shined big. With four catches on the night, he had a total of 118 yards and a touchdown to help the offense out on the field. A two-way player, Lopez also had four tackles on the night and three blocked punts in the 40-0 shutout for an all-around outstanding performance.

Jaiden McDaniel, Senior, Paradise Valley - Passing for a career-high of 263 yards in Thursday night’s 40-30 victory over Camelback, McDaniel completed 20 of his 32 pass attempts, throwing for four touchdowns and only one interception. In addition, he had 13 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

Markhi McKinnon, Junior, Barry Goldwater - Carrying the ball eight times for 185 yards and two touchdowns on the night, it was a strong game for McKinnon in the 45-14 victory over Seton Catholic.

Manny Pino, Senior, Mesa - Leading the Jackrabbits to a 47-28 victory over Cesar Chavez on Friday Night, Pino completed 6 of his 9 pass attempts for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball 22 times for a total of 117 yards.

Carter Squires, Senior, Thunderbird - It was a perfect night for Squires on Friday in the 55-7 victory over Amphitheather, where he completed all 16 pass attempts for a total of 255 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Titans to victory.

Ca’lil Valentine, Junior, Chandler - Doing a lot of the work on Thursday night for the Wolves in their 35-0 victory over Notre Dame Prep, Valentine finished the night with 17 carries for a total of 213 yards and four touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL

Bria Carlisle, Junior, Boulder Creek - Setting a new career-high of 17 kills on Monday in the 3-1 victory over Valley Vista, Carlisle also had two aces, two blocks and two digs on the night.

Carlie Crook, Senior, Mountain View-Marana - In Friday’s 3-2 rivalry win against the Marana Tigers, Crook posted a career-high 17 kills, an ace, two blocks and 10 digs to help clinch the win.

Raechelle Dykstra, Junior, Verrado - Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Canyon View was a night for the ages for Dykstra, posting a career-high 30 kills, a block and 18 digs.

Aubrey Goodere, Junior, Estrella Foothills - Leading things on the court for Estrella Foothills on Friday in the 3-1 win over Flagstaff, Goodere had 16 kills, an ace and three blocks.

Amanda Hardt, Senior, Deer Valley - Tying her career-best of 23 blocks in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Arizona College Prep, Hardt also had four aces and five blocks on the night.

Brooke Harwood, Freshman, Eastmark - The freshman continued to set new career-highs in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Saguaro, where she had 20 kills, three aces, a block and 13 digs.

Vivian Hickman, Freshman, Xavier - Monday was an explosive night for the young Gator, who went off in the 3-1 victory over Highland with 15 kills, an ace and 14 digs.

Eryn Jones, Senior, Millennium - Posting 14 kills, four aces, a block and 16 digs, it was a great all-around performance on the court Tuesday night in Millennium’s 3-0 victory over Desert Edge. She followed it up Wednesday against Canyon View with 15 kills, two aces, two blocks and 10 digs to help Millennium pick up a 3-1 win.

Jasmine Joseph, Senior, Tanque Verde - Helping Tanque Verde pick up a 3-1 win over Benson on Monday, Joseph had 17 kills, five aces, a block and five digs.

Sophie Lee, Senior, Rincon/University - In Monday’s 3-0 victory over Mountain View - Marana, Lee had 12 kills, two aces and 22 digs to help cruise to the win.

Rian Martinez, Senior, Yuma Catholic - Having herself a night on Tuesday in the 3-0 victory over Imperical (CA), Martinez had 17 kills, six aces, a block and 13 digs.

Kendal Murphy, Senior, Horizon - Murphy returns to the list once again this week for her stellar performance Wednesday in Horizon’s 3-0 rout of Ironwood. She finished the night with 22 kills, an ace, two blocks and 13 digs.

Vivianna Samaniego, Junior, Northwest Christian - It was a strong start to the week on Monday for Samaniego, who opened things up with 14 kills, four aces, a block and 12 digs to help the Crusaders blow past Odyssey Institute 3-0.

Livi Schneider, Junior, Snowflake - In Monday’s 3-1 win over Flagstaff, Schneider led the attack with 22 kills, three blocks and 26 digs for an all-around career-best performance.

Kaitlyn Smith, Sophomore, Buckeye - The young Hawk made her first appearance of the season on Wednesday in the 3-0 victory over Kofa, where she dominated on the court with a career-high 16 kills, five aces and a block.