Mics caught Bills’ Jordan Poyer confidently calling his shot right before making an interception

Early in this NFL season, it seems like the Bills are pro football’s unquestioned juggernaut. Buffalo took the Titans to task in their most recent performance by putting on a show in a 41-7 shellacking on Monday Night Football. The Bills were so dominant that they made Derrick Henry look pedestrian, while Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel simply couldn’t stomach the beatdown.
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach

It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
'We got our asses kicked': Titans' loss exposes major issues

"We got our asses kicked, plain and simple," Vrabel said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We got outcoached and outplayed, and we have to get it fixed." Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, got exposed in several areas. The Titans had to be committed to...
