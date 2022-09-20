ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining

In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

JPSO 95% filled after recent recruiting class

WESTWEGO (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working on keeping manpower numbers strong. The 24 new deputies who are a part of the 60th graduating class received their badges at a ceremony at the Alario Center on Thursday. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says that the new faces...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Caribbean depression forms; expected to become a Florida hurricane threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Caribbean disturbance has now become Tropical Depression 9 and is likely to become a hurricane in the Southeast Gulf early next week. Morning satellite images show the Caribbean disturbance has organized enough to be upgraded to a depression. The system has gained a more well-defined circulation and is beginning to form convection around the center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward

NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

City aid programs halted as IG probes Cantrell's 'mayor's fund'

NEW ORLEANS — A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Record heat to break, still tracking Invest 98-L

We're set for a record hot day today, then we'll get into the latest on Invest 98-L. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s over Southeast Louisiana this afternoon which should break the existing record of 95 set in 1997 for New Orleans. A weak front will bring highs down a few degrees over the weekend, but it's going to stay well above the average high this time of the year, 87. I can't completely rule out an isolated shower this evening with the weak front, and maybe another isolated shower or two over our most southern portions of our southern parishes on Friday. But most of us will stay hot and dry. It's the next fall front coming through Sunday night that could spark up a few more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as some cooler and drier fall air spills into the region on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s with lows over the North Shore in the 50s and into the 60s over the South Shore. But it's the significant drop in the humidity that will be most noticed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

