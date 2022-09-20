Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into one of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s non-profit organizations, multiple sources confirm to Fox 8. The “Forward Together New Orleans” (FTNO) non-profit was using money from the multi-million dollar Wisner Family Land Trust. The New...
One local grocery store and its customers are navigating inflation
Making groceries has become a common frustration throughout the past year. In the last 12 months, food prices have shot up 11.4%, the highest annual increase in food prices in 23 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
NOLA.com
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
fox8live.com
New Orleans realtors ask state insurance commissioner to delay requested Louisiana Citizens rate hike
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans realtors are asking state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to delay approval of a requested 63 percent rate hike for more than 100,000 homeowners who have policies with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “It affects affordability,” said Cody Caudill of Keller...
fox8live.com
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
fox8live.com
JPSO 95% filled after recent recruiting class
WESTWEGO (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been working on keeping manpower numbers strong. The 24 new deputies who are a part of the 60th graduating class received their badges at a ceremony at the Alario Center on Thursday. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says that the new faces...
Mid-City diner says crime is driving away customers, employees
NEW ORLEANS — Betsy’s Pancake House is as New Orleans as the streetcar that runs in front it. The restaurant has been serving breakfast and lunch at Canal and South Dorgenois for more than 35 years. “It’s a great place to eat breakfast and very, very affordable and...
fox8live.com
New Orleans tourism leaders concerned, yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the deadliest city per capita in America, tourism leaders say they’re concerned but remain optimistic about the future. Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. says the national headlines make it harder to sell the city. “We...
City Council asks judge to block Cantrell spending of Wisner money
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council asked a judge Thursday to dissolve a multimillion-dollar trust account so it can be turned over to the city, and it also asked the judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell from spending any more of the trust’s proceeds. The Edward...
L'Observateur
Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
fox8live.com
Caribbean depression forms; expected to become a Florida hurricane threat
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Caribbean disturbance has now become Tropical Depression 9 and is likely to become a hurricane in the Southeast Gulf early next week. Morning satellite images show the Caribbean disturbance has organized enough to be upgraded to a depression. The system has gained a more well-defined circulation and is beginning to form convection around the center.
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor’s salary could be docked over first-class flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will consider docking Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s salary in 2023 if she does not pay back tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent upgrading overseas flights. Mayor Cantrell has faced national scrutiny since she told Fox 8′s Andres Fuentes on Sept....
Local leaders seek solutions to growing homelessness problem
The head of Unity of Greater New Orleans says city and regional leaders have a number of ways to help the homeless in the long term and the short term, including providing affordable housing.
bizneworleans.com
Renovation at River Garden Apartments Moving Forward
NEW ORLEANS – HRI Communities announced today that it has closed on the financing to renovate the first phase of the River Garden Apartments at 913 Felicity Street in the Lower Garden District and is set to immediately move forward with construction overseen by Landis Construction Co. The $10 million renovation project will facilitate a renovation of the apartment homes, which were originally developed in 2003 by HRI as the first phase of the St. Thomas HOPE VI Redevelopment Project.
WWL-TV
City aid programs halted as IG probes Cantrell's 'mayor's fund'
NEW ORLEANS — A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the...
WDSU
Record heat to break, still tracking Invest 98-L
We're set for a record hot day today, then we'll get into the latest on Invest 98-L. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s over Southeast Louisiana this afternoon which should break the existing record of 95 set in 1997 for New Orleans. A weak front will bring highs down a few degrees over the weekend, but it's going to stay well above the average high this time of the year, 87. I can't completely rule out an isolated shower this evening with the weak front, and maybe another isolated shower or two over our most southern portions of our southern parishes on Friday. But most of us will stay hot and dry. It's the next fall front coming through Sunday night that could spark up a few more widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as some cooler and drier fall air spills into the region on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid 80s with lows over the North Shore in the 50s and into the 60s over the South Shore. But it's the significant drop in the humidity that will be most noticed.
fox8live.com
Former NOPD chief critical of new deployment plan, says department needs to be more proactive
“Removing people from administrative jobs is the result of not hiring civilians five years ago to do that kind of work,” Serpas said. “I’ve been clear on this for a long time: Shaun has not been given the political or financial support to make recruiting and retention the number one issue of this department for the last five years.”
