Kushner criticizes DeSantis’s migrants flights: ‘Have to remember that these are human beings’
Former White House adviser Jared Kushner called the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to send migrants from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., in protest of Biden’s immigration policies “very troubling” even as he advocated for former President Trump’s stringent immigration platform.
Fox News Co-Host Slams DeSantis', Abbott's 'Sleazy' Immigration 'Stunt'
The Republican governors sent out dozens of migrants to other states this week to make a point about the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
Ted Cruz Praises GOP Governors For Move He Said Could Put Them Behind Bars
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the senator if someone transporting migrants from state to state could lead to an arrest.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’
President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
Gavin Newsom Vows to Make Ron DeSantis 'One-Term Governor' Amid 2024 Rumors
Newsom's $100,000 pledge to the Charlie Crist campaign represents another escalation of the transcontinental feud between the California and Florida governors.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected
Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024.During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.“Very quickly, except for one thing: millions of people are in our country now that shouldn’t be here. Many of them are prisoners, criminals,” the former president replied.“Would you deport them?” Hannity asked. “The bad ones I would deport. Millions and millions of people have – they’re...
Charlamagne says DeSantis is a ‘genius’ for flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God said it was “genius” of Republican governors to transport undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities run by Democrats. Charlamagne led a panel discussion on his show on the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to fly immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. The wealthy enclave became a national spectacle after immigrants were brought to the island by plane, drawing attention to border security issues and the rise in illegal crossings over the nation’s southern border.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
White House asks for GOP help in 'calling out' Abbott and DeSantis migrant 'stunt'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) "shameful" and "cruel" for "using migrants as political pawns."
MSNBC figures, Democrats call for DeSantis, Abbott to be prosecuted over 'human trafficking' claims
Democratic politicians and media figures on MSNBC have claimed that Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott’s decision to send migrants to major cities constitutes "human trafficking," with some even calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute the Republican governors. During a Sunday night panel on MSNBC’s "Mehdi Hasan...
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants DeSantis and Abbott investigated for kidnapping
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is petitioning the Department of Justice to consider whether moving migrants to other states violates federal laws such as kidnapping, per Fox News. In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Newsom pondered whether Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Migrant crisis - live: Migrants sue DeSantis for ‘fraudulent’ scheme as new plane reportedly heads to Delaware
A plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions. Delaware agencies and the White House spent the day preparing for a surprise drop-off near President Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.The plane, according to flight tracking services, only made it as far as New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” the Delaware flight, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created...
Voices: Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities. It backfired
On Wednesday and Thursday morning, Governors Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) – who is presumed to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 – announced that they had transported dozens of undocumented immigrants to Washington DC and Martha’s Vineyard, respectively. DeSantis’ office said the migrants were sent out of state with money the legislature appropriated to relocate undocumented immigrants that arrived in Florida.Abbott, for his part, has made a point of sending undocumented migrants in Texas to liberal “sanctuary cities” that refused to comply with the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies. Both governors have publicly stated that their...
False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights
Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
Florida migrant-moving company gave GOP cash, has ties to DeSantis' immigration 'czar' and Rep. Matt Gaetz
The air charter company Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration hired for his migrant-moving program has contributed big money to some top allies of the governor and was once legally represented by Rep. Matt Gaetz and his former partner, who is now Florida's “public safety czar” in charge of immigration policy.
