Mid-Del Schools to launch first-in-state program to give free period products to students
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Public Schools announced a program for addressing period poverty in public schools by providing dispensers with free period products in restrooms in each of the district's elementary, middle and high schools. Mid-Del Public Schools is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital -...
Wellness Wednesday: CDC issues alert for virus with Polio-like symptoms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC issued an alert for a virus that is causing Polio-like symptoms. The Enterovirus is a virus is present in Oklahoma and is giving people who contract it symptoms similar to Polio. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health sits down with Fox 25's Dan...
Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums
Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
'Reservation Dogs' renewed for 3rd season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stories of indigenous teens in Oklahoma will continue to be told as the show "Reservation Dogs" was renewed for a third season. The announcement was made Thursday on the "Reservation Dogs" Facebook page. The second season of the show is still airing on Hulu,...
WalletHub survey finds Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new WalletHub survey finds that Oklahoma is one of the least happy states in the country. The survey ranked Oklahoma 44th in terms of happiness. The Sooner State also ranked 46th in terms of safety and 46th in sports participation. WalletHub compared the 50...
'We're excited': Yes on 820 Campaign hopeful despite recreational marijuana ballot news
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will not be on the November 2022 ballot in Oklahoma. It's a decision the Oklahoma Supreme Court made on the afternoon of September 21, 2022. Fox 25 spoke with the campaign director of Yes on 820 Michelle Tilley, who says she has mixed...
Measure aiming to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A petition that could have legalized recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't be on the November 2022 ballot. The ruling against State Question 820 was handed down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon. The measure faced numerous challenges in its bid to get placed...
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
Oklahoma Board of Education approves budget request to increase teacher salaries by $5k
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The State Board of Education is putting a spotlight on teacher pay. On Thursday, the board unanimously approved a budget request for FY24, increasing salaries of all Oklahoma educators. The budget request is for around $3.57 billion, which is 12% more than the 2023...
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Man accused of making homemade bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland man has been accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said Joseph Vickery, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. His wife, Kristen Lee Vickery, 39, was also arrested on drug charges. Authorities said the device...
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
Stitt explains why he disapproves of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Twenty-two Republican governors across the country Thursday are taking issue with President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will see millions of Americans receiving thousands of dollars in loans wiped away. Governor Kevin Stitt is one of those 22 governors. "We fundamentally believe you can't...
Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
