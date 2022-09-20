ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: How to Grow & Care for Fall Mums

Fall is in the air and that means it's also mum season. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shares how to plant these budding beauties and what other plants are good to put in your garden this time of year. To find out more you can...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Reservation Dogs' renewed for 3rd season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The stories of indigenous teens in Oklahoma will continue to be told as the show "Reservation Dogs" was renewed for a third season. The announcement was made Thursday on the "Reservation Dogs" Facebook page. The second season of the show is still airing on Hulu,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Us Citizenship#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Aaa Oklahoma
okcfox.com

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
okcfox.com

Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
TENNESSEE STATE
okcfox.com

Stitt explains why he disapproves of Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Twenty-two Republican governors across the country Thursday are taking issue with President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will see millions of Americans receiving thousands of dollars in loans wiped away. Governor Kevin Stitt is one of those 22 governors. "We fundamentally believe you can't...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Alabama, police say

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man in Alabama is facing charges after a 2-year-old boy died in a hot car Tuesday afternoon. The child was later identified as Ian Wiesman. Two warrants were issued for the boy's grandfather, William Weisman. The Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the warrants were for "reckless acts and/or criminally negligent acts."
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy