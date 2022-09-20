It seems that many parents did not, as security issues at over 100 schools in Texas caused students to miss classes last year in record numbers. Recent events don't seem to be helping parents feel any better about in-person attendance. According to KHOU, data from the Texas Education Agency shows high absence rates after a variety of threats in the last several months, ranging from physical attacks on campus to social media scares. 26 Texas school districts reported absence rates of up to 77% because of safety threats and concerns.

