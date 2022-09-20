Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares Mexican Cartels Terrorists
Both Texas and the nation are going through a fentanyl crisis that seems to be growing worse day by day. We've discussed the existence of "rainbow fentanyl", which many worry young children could mistake for candy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now taken steps in an effort to help stop the growing issue, which includes slapping a label on the people he believes responsible for the crisis that could, he hopes, lead to a tougher approach to policing them.
WhatASurprise: Texas Chain Gets A Vote Of Approval From Unlikely Source
There have always been great rivalries in the state of Texas: Baylor/Texas A&M, Dallas Cowboys/Philadelphia Eagles, and yes Texas/Oklahoma. But we're not talking sports today. Instead we're talking about something many of us have opinions on. We all need it to stay happy and full. Of course, we're talking about none other than food.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beware This Texas Food That Could Harm or Even Kill You
I think that Texas makes some of the best food you could ever taste. Obviously our BBQ cannot be matched or beaten, but our fair food blows away the competition too, and our beer washes it all down nicely. Texas may have a heavenly menu, but there are some foods...
Two Central Texas Cities Best AND Worst for Country Music Fans
International Country Music Day was on September 17. Did you celebrate accordingly? Maybe you cranked up the re-release of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson. Maybe you didn't even know it was happening, because your city isn't a great city for country music fans. Country...
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Fall is The Perfect Time to Camp, Here are the Best Places in Texas
Welcome to fall in Texas! I know it still feels a lot like summer right now, but at least we're getting cooler mornings before the afternoon heat hits us. The good news?Eventually, the temperatures will drop, and that means the weather will be perfect for camping. It may take till...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Beware, Central Texas – These Mushrooms Could Harm Your Pet
Growing up as a kid, our parents told us always to make sure that we all were vegetables so we could grow big and strong and be healthy. Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but always on our veggie plates) can be perfectly wholesome and nutritious, but some that sprout up around Austin, Texas and surrounding areas pose a threat to any fur babies that get ahold of them.
Thousands of Texas Students Staying Home Because of Safety Issues
It seems that many parents did not, as security issues at over 100 schools in Texas caused students to miss classes last year in record numbers. Recent events don't seem to be helping parents feel any better about in-person attendance. According to KHOU, data from the Texas Education Agency shows high absence rates after a variety of threats in the last several months, ranging from physical attacks on campus to social media scares. 26 Texas school districts reported absence rates of up to 77% because of safety threats and concerns.
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors
Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Favorite HEB Is Launching Its Own Debit Card With Special Deals
H-E-B is arguably one of the most famous businesses in Texas. Walking into a H-E-B is like walking into another world sometimes. The chain really does fit the motto of "everything is bigger in Texas." The business also continues to evolve with the times, even including self checkout lines most...
America’s Best Workplace in Health Care? Texas Company Tops List
Business magazine Fortune has dropped its list of Best Places to Work in Health Care for 2022 across the country, and a company in Texas took the top spot. Rankings are based on survey responses from over 161,000 employees in the healthcare industry across the United States. Best Workplaces in...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
A Clean Texas Is A Happy Texas: One Austin Woman Has All the Tips
We all have to clean our living space at one point in our lives. Yes, it may be tedious because all of us sometimes tend to be filthy. Some of us, myself included, also let it get a little bit too dirty. That's where a woman you might consider Austin, Texas' version of Marie Kondo comes in.
Tesla’s New Texas Factory in 2022 Would Be First for North America
The owner of Tesla says it's a 'license to print money', and he is working on approval to start the printing process. Tesla is reportedly bringing a historic factory to Texas - the first of its kind in North America - and construction could begin by the end of this year.
Let’s Celebrate The God Mother Of Central Texas The Right Way
Central Texas you do not want to miss the celebration of the year. The best of the best business owners, and entrepreneurs are coming out to celebrate the godmother in Central Texas Carolyn Brown. COME CELEBRATE CAROLYN BROWN IN ALL HER GLORY. This event will be hosted by Shariff Bishop...
What’s The Secret Meaning to The Stars You See on Texas Homes?
I see these as simply decoration but apparently, they could mean so much more. Is there a secret meaning to these metal stars that I'm unaware of? Could they be a symbol of good luck, a religious statement or something a bit more sexual?. Lots of houses have these barn...
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas
If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0