ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

NJ cities mobilizing relief for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

By Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kg86P_0i3XQAlU00

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – With Puerto Rico once again in peril, a community more than 1,600 miles away is mobilizing to provide aid.

“This is not just about Puerto Ricans and Dominicans. It’s about a community that is hurting,” said Paterson Councilwoman Maritza Davila.

Paterson is just one of the municipalities in the tri-state area now ramping up relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona.

Elsa Mantilla, the head of Paterson’s Dominican Day Parade, which was celebrated just this past weekend, is among the many now scrambling to help those back home.

“We dedicated this year’s Dominican Day Parade to my hometown, which is right now underwater,” Mantilla said.

Paterson will be collecting essential items via two shipping containers that will be stationed at Eastside High School on Oct. 2.

“Batteries, flashlights, canned food, wipes, things like that. Things that they could use in a moment of need,” Paterson City Council member Luis Velez said.

On what is the five-year anniversary of when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, it’s a recurring nightmare for Carlos Torres, a member of the Elizabeth City Council. He was on the ground five years ago helping his fellow Puerto Ricans get back on their feet.

Elizabeth was set to celebrate its third annual Puerto Rican Day Parade this Sunday. In what was originally set to be a celebration of culture and heritage is now pivoting to a food and donation drive.

“They need our help. Just come and bring whatever you have. Whether it be a case of water or a can of beans, diapers. Whatever you could bring would be truly appreciated,” Torres said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Congestion pricing supporters rally in Jersey City

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Some New Jersey residents and environmentalists want to ensure their voices are heard in the MTA’s congestion pricing debate. Groups like Riders Alliance, Tri-State Transportation Campaign and Environment New Jersey gathered for a press conference and rally Thursday morning on the pier at the Jersey City waterfront. They chanted, “congestion pricing […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maritza Davila
PIX11

Celebrating the New Jersey Mexican Day Parade and Festival

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After a two-year hiatus, the Mexican Day Parade will be held Sunday in Passaic. Many Mexican Americans in New Jersey are excited to join in on the festivities, and preparations are underway. For Tamara Morales, the parade’s organizer, the event means more than just taking pride in her Latina identity. “Everything […]
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Dozens more migrants arrive in NYC from southern border

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two buses loaded with around 90 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan Thursday morning, according to city officials. About 30 of the migrants were children. At least three additional buses were expected to arrive throughout the day, officials said. Not counting the new arrivals, the city has seen around […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC volunteers opening their homes to migrants in need

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a barely lit Brooklyn street, a loose-knit group of New Yorkers huddles on a cool Wednesday night to discuss supporting the next wave of incoming border migrants, with no help from the local or federal governments. “We are operating in a completely separate sphere in mutual aid. This is all […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Dominican Republic#Puerto Ricans#Festival#Puerto Rican Day Parade#Dominican Day Parade#Nj#Dominicans#Eastside High School#Paterson City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
PIX11

Synagogue in the Bronx needs help surviving

THE BRONX (PIX11) – The Khal Adath Yeshurun Synagogue on Cruger Avenue in the Bronx is struggling to survive. Russell Wiener, president of the synagogue, said they grapple with maintaining free weekly Shabbat services and meals. “Against all odds, we’re still here,” Wiener said. “People gave us up for dead like a dozen years ago, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Texts: Son’s plot against reputed mobster dad

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who miraculously survived multiple gunshots in 2018 outside his father’s home, leaned forward in court Thursday to watch an alleged murder plot unfold on text messages displayed on monitors. Federal prosecutors say his brother, Anthony, was planning murders for hire against Salvatore and his father, Sylvester, along with members of the Bloods gang.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy