The Bijou Star Files: Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape Charges

Mystikal Formally Pleads Not Guilty To First-Degree Rape, False Imprisonment And More Charges Following July Arrest

The mounting legal issues surrounding Mystikal just took another turn, as the rapper officially entered a plea regarding his previous July arrest for rape. During his arraignment hearing earlier today in Louisiana, Mystikal formally pled not guilty to charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse and more.

Shenseea Talks Drake Rumors & Why Being A Libra Means She Cheats— “I Have To Balance Things Out”

Calling all hot gyals! Shenseea stepped in to play TSR Studio’s original “Keep It 100!” and the Jamaican Dancehall artist spilled some tea on herself.

President Biden Says The Pandemic Is Over But There Is Still A Problem With COVID-19

On Monday, “60 Minutes” quickly began to trend after President Joe Biden appeared on the show the night before. During his interview, Biden declared that the pandemic is over, however, there is still work that needs to be done as COVID-19 remains a problem.

YouTuber Speaks Out on Decision to File Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj’s Fans

Kimberly Nicole Foster, the Harvard graduate behind the popular YouTube channel For Harriet, recently spoke with the Daily Beast about her impending lawsuit against the Barbz, the name given to Nicki Minaj’s ardent supporters.

NBA, NBPA Expected to Eliminate ‘One-and-Done’ Rule in Next CBA

The NBA and NBPA are working to abolish the league’s long-standing one-and-done rule.

Kanye West Says He Wants YZY SHDZ to Retail for $20: ‘Everything in the Ye Supply Store Will Be $20’

In an interview with Forbes, the artists formerly known as Kanye West revealed that he plans to sell his highly-anticipated YZY SHDZ sunglasses for $20 at his Ye Supply store.

Attorneys for Parkland School Shooter Want Judge Removed From Case

Attorneys for the Parkland school shooter are pushing for the judge in his case to be removed.

