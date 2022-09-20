Read full article on original website
Tennessee Vols morning report: Josh Heupel’s final presser before Florida
Friday’s here, and it’s like another Christmas Eve for the Tennessee Vols football community. It hasn’t felt that way for UT in a long time, but this used to be the standard back in the day when they would get set to face the Florida Gators. Our...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Offensive Line Target Officially Visiting For Florida Game
Three-star Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang is returning to Knoxville this weekend for the Florida game. Lang, a 6-foot-4, 328-pound offensive tackle, is using his official visit for this weekend’s trip to Knoxville. The Vols joined Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Texas in the top six Lang released...
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
Tennessee football made the wrong uniform choice for Florida
Even if you don’t believe in it, covering your bases superstitiously is never a bad idea. Tennessee football has decided to throw that out the window for when they face the Florida Gators Saturday, and that may not be a good idea for them. The Vols revealed their uniform...
Coveted OL Vysen Lang Previews Tennessee Official Visit
Tennessee is set to host coveted Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang on an official visit this weekend as the No.11 Vols take on No.20 Florida in an early season showdown. The 6'5", 325lbs Lang, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, previews the upcoming trip with Volunteer Country. ...
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
Tarquin out, Ventrell Miller questionable to play against No. 11 Tennessee
For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
Tennessee announces 2023 football schedule
The Southeastern Conference has finally unveiled the full slate of football games Tuesday night.
tigerdroppings.com
Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans
Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game
The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
WATE
Workers speak out against constitutional amendment at Knoxville Teamsters Union
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four proposed amendments will be on the ballot during the upcoming election in November as people debate Constitutional Amendment #1. Voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
wvlt.tv
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
wvlt.tv
Live exhibit captures essence of former affluent Knoxville neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While construction on the new downtown stadium is making way for big changes, for some, it’s a reminder of the deconstruction of what was once known as an affluent Black community. Today, the area is known as the Warehouse District, but some remember it as...
visitmysmokies.com
5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
