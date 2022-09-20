ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Offensive Line Target Officially Visiting For Florida Game

Three-star Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang is returning to Knoxville this weekend for the Florida game. Lang, a 6-foot-4, 328-pound offensive tackle, is using his official visit for this weekend’s trip to Knoxville. The Vols joined Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Texas in the top six Lang released...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
247Sports

Tarquin out, Ventrell Miller questionable to play against No. 11 Tennessee

For the second-straight week, Florida starting right tackle Michael Tarquin is listed as out on the team's depth chart released on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the team's road matchup against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. While Tarquin is set to miss the contest, there is some hope that starting middle linebacker Ventrell Miller, who missed last week's game against USF, could suit up against the Volunteers as he was listed as questionable for the contest.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Johnny Majors
tigerdroppings.com

Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans

Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Set to Visit Tennessee For Florida Game

The most highly-touted commit in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class will be in Knoxville this weekend. On Tuesday, five-star Tennessee quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava announced that he would be visiting for the Vols’ Top 25 clash with Florida. Iamaleava commited to Tennessee back in the spring and has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Peay Governors#Virginia Cavaliers#American Football#College Football#Vols#The Florida Gators#The Georgia Bulldogs#Sec#The Texas A M Aggies#The Kentucky Wildcats#Texas A M#Josh Heupel And Co
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
KNOXVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
wvlt.tv

"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
MARYVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY

A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
CROSSVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

5 Interesting Facts About the History of Sevierville Tennessee

Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy