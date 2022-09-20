Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
Two Joplin ministries work together to expand outreach
Good News Productions International and Christ in Youth agreed on the sale of GNPI's domestic studio space to increase neighboring ministry CIY's global outreach.
Southeast Kansas steps up its resources for students
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a five-year nine-million dollar grant to improve student behavioral health in southeast Kansas.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
Students protest reassignment of Miami Schools SRO
MIAMI, Okla. – Miami public school students and parents protest the reassignment of the school’s resource officer. KOAM’s Janna Hautala spoke with those who attended the protest on Tuesday. She also spoke with the Miami Police Chief about what happened. You can watch the story above. Below,...
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shooting in Crawford County mobile home park, search for suspect underway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities search for a suspect after a Pittsburg man was shot Thursday evening. The shooting happened at 121 Glenn Way at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in Crawford County. Shortly after 7:00 pm, deputies responded to a report of a man being shot. They got...
Chain reaction crash involving four vehicles on the Bypass in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Monday afternoon, September 19, just after 1 p.m. a multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of the bypass near Quincy Ave on the west side of Pittsburg. Kansas Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash as it was an hours-long clean up. They have released their initial report.
Red Hot & Blue, staple of Joplin’s Rangeline restaurants to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — News has spread fast that a longtime Joplin restaurant on South Rangeline is coming to an end. “After 25 years the family-owned business of Red Hot & Blue Joplin will be smoking BBQ for the last time.” — RED HOT & BLUE. They made the...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carthage Maple Leaf Festival!
Its that time of year again! The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage is happening October 8th through the 15th! The Carthage Chamber of Commerce and Mercy come together to tell us what to look forward to for this wonderful Autumn Festival!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apartment building fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. “First arriving units found a two story ‘four-plex’...
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
Popular place to pickup alcohol and tobacco, moving 3 blocks and adding gas pumps
DUQUESNE, Mo. — A popular place to pick up alcohol and tobacco is moving just down the street and adding gas pumps. Discount Smoke and Liquor, 3702 E 7th, will move to 7th and Duquesne. The former location of many gas stations in the past. They are building a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
koamnewsnow.com
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
Sheriff confirms identity of body found in Grand Lake
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities confirm the body found in Grand Lake was that of a missing man. >>Previous Article: Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirms to KOAM that the body was 31-year-old Arslan “Shawn” Khalid. Grand River...
kggfradio.com
Railroad Crossing Closed Next Week in Coffeyville
A railroad crossing in Coffeyville will close for repairs next week. The South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad plans to repair its crossing on Highway 169 in Coffeyville on Tuesday and Wednesday. The crossing is south of Highway 166 or 11th Street. HWY 169 will be closed at the crossing. Traffic...
FourStates
Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
0
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 0