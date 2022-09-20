ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Carthage Maple Leaf Festival!

Its that time of year again! The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage is happening October 8th through the 15th! The Carthage Chamber of Commerce and Mercy come together to tell us what to look forward to for this wonderful Autumn Festival!
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Apartment building fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut.  Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. “First arriving units found a two story ‘four-plex’...
JOPLIN, MO
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
kggfradio.com

Railroad Crossing Closed Next Week in Coffeyville

A railroad crossing in Coffeyville will close for repairs next week. The South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad plans to repair its crossing on Highway 169 in Coffeyville on Tuesday and Wednesday. The crossing is south of Highway 166 or 11th Street. HWY 169 will be closed at the crossing. Traffic...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
