KJCT8
Thursday starts slippery, but rain will begin breaking up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch continues until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
KJCT8
Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?
COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
coloradosun.com
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir. As she slows her boat to a stop, the deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
KJCT8
Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
KJCT8
Protecting Grand Junction Ash Trees
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS...
These areas could see excessive rain Wednesday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says big cold front will drop temperatures from the 90s on Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday. Excessive rainfall is also possible for part of the state.
Fruita Fall Festival Starts This Weekend
The Fruita Fall Festival will celebrate its 107th year on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, according to the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce.
KJCT8
Grand Junction solutions to flooded roadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This summer’s drought can lead to flooding during heavy rainfall events in Grand Junction. While heavy rainfall can flood low-lying urban areas, it can also affect the surface of roadways that cars drive on. There are multiple storm drains located throughout the city. However,...
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
KJCT8
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Fatal rollover crash occurs on Colorado's 'most rugged' road
According to a report released by Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue on Thursday, a fatal accident occurred earlier this month on the notorious Lake Como Road – one of the most difficult roads to navigate in Colorado. On September 9, crews were sent to this route to follow up...
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
Mountain State Ranch Rodeo Finals in Montrose
Founder of Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, LLC, Kent Wollert, enlightens the Western Slope about the MSSR Finals this weekend in Montrose, Co.
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
Driver Dead After Vehicle Rollover on I-70
KREX received confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol that there had been a single-party vehicle rollover at milepost 67 of I-70.
