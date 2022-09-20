ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Thursday starts slippery, but rain will begin breaking up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch continues until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
KJCT8

Drier weather arrives, sets us up for a sunny weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drier weather is working its way into Western Colorado. A lingering shower or thunderstorm is possible through our Thursday evening, but most areas are finished with the rain. This sets us up for a beauty of a weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be bright...
9NEWS

Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?

COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
KJCT8

Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
KJCT8

Grand Junction solutions to flooded roadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This summer’s drought can lead to flooding during heavy rainfall events in Grand Junction. While heavy rainfall can flood low-lying urban areas, it can also affect the surface of roadways that cars drive on. There are multiple storm drains located throughout the city. However,...
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
KJCT8

Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
K99

Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week

Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
