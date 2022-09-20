Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Medina team forfeits, Akron team apologizes following 'slapping' incident
MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is more fallout to an incident that was recorded on the field after a sports game in Medina. A Medina and Akron little league football game, not affiliated with either school district, continues to outrage parents in those communities all because of a video.
Mics caught Bills’ Jordan Poyer confidently calling his shot right before making an interception
Early in this NFL season, it seems like the Bills are pro football’s unquestioned juggernaut. Buffalo took the Titans to task in their most recent performance by putting on a show in a 41-7 shellacking on Monday Night Football. The Bills were so dominant that they made Derrick Henry look pedestrian, while Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel simply couldn’t stomach the beatdown.
NFL・
Stefon Diggs has funny praise for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are proving to be as good as predicted in the 2022 season. Part of that is probably down to the rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs shed some light on that partnership on Tuesday during an interview with “The Rich Eisen Show.”...
NFL・
Ryan Fitzpatrick is still Bills Mafia, will jump through table if team wins title (video)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired from the NFL. Life now has him lined up with a big-wig job as a broadcaster for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. Doesn’t mean he’s any less a member of Bills Mafia. Fitzpatrick, who went shirtless at a Buffalo Bills playoff game last season,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Bills lineman Bobby Hart suspended one game for trying to punch Tennessee Titans player
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after Monday night's game.
Yardbarker
'We got our asses kicked': Titans' loss exposes major issues
"We got our asses kicked, plain and simple," Vrabel said via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We got outcoached and outplayed, and we have to get it fixed." Tennessee, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, got exposed in several areas. The Titans had to be committed to...
Comments / 0