Read full article on original website
G. S.
2d ago
what could have been so important to take your own brother's life. that's bad and sad. should have just walked away. I mean they grew up together. no excuse.
Reply(2)
18
diaz
3d ago
wow wow wow. knew 2 brothers, I killed the other over a broom. hate must have run deeper then an issue with a broom. but it happened
Reply(5)
12
the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago
Rip my condolences 💐 to the family. It must be that hard to just walk away before it escalated to a killing.
Reply(1)
13
Related
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
MMA Fighting
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. vows to break Jon Jones’ record, become youngest UFC champion ever
Raul Rosas Jr. isn’t done making history. The undefeated 17-year-old became the youngest signing in UFC history on Tuesday, earning a Dana White Contender Series contract after defeating Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision. Post-fight, Rosas spoke to the media and declared that soon he will also break the record the youngest UFC champion ever.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s hobby is hurting his game says Arum
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez’s habit of playing a round of golf after each training session is hurting his performances inside the ring, says Bob Arum. Arum still feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is in his prime despite his loss to Dmitry Bivol and his lackluster win over Gennadiy Golovkin last Saturday night.
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Affiliate Arrested After Accidentally Killing Passenger In Police Car Chase
NBA YoungBoy has some trouble brewing within his camp after one of his affiliates, D Dawg, was arrested following a fatal car crash that took the life of his passenger. According to No Jumper, D Dawg (real name Derian Bailey) was arrested on Wednesday (September 21) after accidentally killing his passenger in a single car crash while fleeing from police following a high-speed chase.
Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC
Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School football player Isaiah Strickland died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer full of chickens
Seventeen year old football player Isaiah Strickland was killed on Wednesday morning when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Strickland. Strickland was...
NFL・
Nate Diaz Wants His First Fight Outside The UFC To Be Against ‘The Rock’
For Nate Diaz, there’s only one name that makes sense for his next fight and it’s no other than ‘The Rock‘. There’s a lot of potential opponents for Diaz in his post-UFC run. Being a free agent opens up potential opportunities to fight Jake Paul, Mike Perry— the list goes on for the Stockton superstar. But forget those guys, Diaz insists he fights a celebrity instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Germaine de Randamie Is Expecting Her First Child
There is a new bundle of joy on the way for former UFC champ Germaine de Randamie. Some fans have been wondering when they would hear from the first ever UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie. Although many might have been waiting for some fight news, she has released a different kind of announcement to her fans. De Randamie has announced that she is pregnant with her first child alongside her partner, Sam. The couple released a photo showing them together and announcing that the baby is due early next year.
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
Anderson Silva Feels No Pressure To Represent The MMA Community, Wants To Fight For Legacy
Anderson Silva doesn’t feel a need to beat Jake Paul for all of the MMA fans out there. Anderson Silva is considered to be one of the best fighters the UFC has ever seen. For over fourteen years Silva dominated the UFC middleweight division. He holds the record for most UFC fights one in a row at 16 and is said to be one of the greatest of all time. Now that his UFC career is over Silva is looking to continue his legacy in a new way. He will be taking on the YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, in October.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
Oleksandr Usyk reveals he once FAINTED after holding breath underwater for FOUR MINUTES in extreme training routine
OLEKSANDR USYK revealed he once fainted underwater after trying to hold his breath for four minutes. Usyk comes from a generation of Ukrainian boxers that trained under unique and extreme methods, which led him to a gold medal at London 2012 and various world titles later on. The 35-year-old's manager...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III did between 550,000-575,000 USA PPV buys
By Robert Segal: Last Saturday night’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin III brought in between 550,000 and 575,000 pay-per-view buys on DAZN. Dan Rafael is reporting that “multiple sources” are saying that Canelo vs. Golovkin III brought in much lower than expected. The event would have needed far more than those numbers to break even, which means the organizers have taken a bath with this one.
Boxing-Usyk eyes Fury bout, 'freak' fight with Alvarez before retirement
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a money-spinning "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
(Video) Dustin Poirier And Michael Chandler Engage In Heated Interview: ‘You Would Rather Sell Hot Sauce Than Fight Me’
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler had a chance to clear the air ahead of their fight at UFC 281. The once-friendly fighters turned into heated rivals following UFC 257 in January 2021. After winning his UFC debut, Chandler would name-drop Poirier as a potential fight he’d like to have in the future. Poirier ignored Chandler’s call-out for the most part as he went on to have his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, while Chandler sought out UFC gold.
Russian Promotion Punch Club Takes MMA to The Absurd with Phone Booth Fights And Car Jiu-Jitsu
Russian combat sports promotion Punch Club is taking the expression ‘fighting in a phone booth‘ literally with its oddly entertaining trend of having fighters compete against one another in unique locations. The organization first started gaining attention online for ‘Punch Box’, a series of fights featuring two competitors...
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
NFL・
Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’
Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 84