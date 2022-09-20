Read full article on original website
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today. Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor. Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January...
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
KCBD Investigates the County Canine Crisis: Elected officials weigh in on animals being dumped in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an update on our County Canine Crisis investigation. Since our first report, viewers flooded our newsroom with similar stories of dogs being dumped all over the South Plains. Shannon Stark lives in Lubbock County and said there are nearly a dozen dogs roaming around...
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
Friday morning top stories: Bryce Ramirez returns to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Raider Nation turned out yesterday to welcome Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez back home to Lubbock. He suffered a broken leg during last week’s game with NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina and underwent two surgeries last week. Tracking Hurricane Fiona. Hurricane...
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Wall arrived at Memorial Circle on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus Wednesday afternoon. There was a three-volley salute during the opening ceremony Wednesday, and there will be one more during the closing ceremony at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. The salute is a key […]
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
Thursday morning top stories: 1 dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Central Lubbock. Officers say one person died in the shooting around 11 o’clock last night near 50th and Ave. N. Here’s what we know so far: 1 dead after Central Lubbock shooting. Remembering former...
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
Coming soon to Lubbock: 500 new jobs, $66M with Tropicale Foods expansion
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Tuesday the expansion of a new company out of Florida, which will bring 500 new jobs and more than $66 million to the Hub City. Tropicale Foods, the number one Hispanic Frozen Novelty Company in the U.S., serves Mexican frozen treats. It started with just two […]
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Professor Dr. Carl Anderson has written a book, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University, Where It All Began with a forward by TTU President Lawrence Schovanek. Professor Anderson talks about his own struggle with alcoholism in the book, calling himself “a chronic relapser.”
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit mix. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on March 17. Tigger is a sweet, gun guy and the life of the party. He’s friendly and gets along well with dogs and people. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
