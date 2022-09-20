ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Owners#Fsd#Biotechnology#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Us Canada#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University
The Independent

Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot

When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Goes Full Throttle, Fisker Gets Wall Street's Love, Ford Issues Ultimatum To Dealers, Biden's Charging Infrastructure Thrust: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed the week ending Sept. 17 on a mixed note, as investors reacted to the macroeconomic uncertainty that dragged the broader market lower, analysts’ actions, and a positive policy move. Now, here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla's...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motorious

Tesla Owner Claims Replacement Battery Costs $26,000

Yikes, that’s more expensive than most engines by a lot!. A Canadian man who purchased a $140,000 Tesla Model S claims the battery died and Tesla said it’s going to cost $26,000 to replace. The man, Mario Zelaya, posted a video about the fiasco to TikTok, causing quite the uproar as he detailed how he’s “locked out” of his own car thanks to the battery dying.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s potential lithium refinery in Texas set for public meeting next week

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Tesla is considering the Gulf Coast of Texas as a potential location for a battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility. In its application filed with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Tesla noted that the facility would be the “first of its kind in North America.”
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Wants You To Forget The Cybertruck With AI Robots That Will Mow Your Lawn

While reservation holders eagerly await positive news regarding the Tesla Cybertruck or Tesla Roadster, company CEO Elon Musk is more interested in building robots with artificial intelligence. No, that isn't a joke. At last year's AI Day, the company showed off the Tesla Bot, a concept robot that could potentially build cars or help with general tasks around the home. And when we say "concept," we mean it was a guy in a Tesla Bot costume who got up on stage and danced.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Enraged

Elon Musk is angry. Seriously so. The CEO of electric-vehicle market leader Tesla (TSLA) has never hidden his emotions from his millions of fans and admirers on social networks. The microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) is his favorite place to report the news of his multiple companies, deliver his opinions and,...
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

AlphaFold Developers Win US$3-million for Solving Protein Folding

The researchers behind the AlphaFold artificial-intelligence (AI) system have won one of this year’s US$3-million Breakthrough prizes — the most lucrative awards in science. Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, both at DeepMind in London, were recognized for creating the tool that has predicted the 3D structures of almost every known protein on the planet.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy