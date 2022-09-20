ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal

The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Gas leak in Minturn closes Highway 24 Thursday morning

A Thursday morning gas leak in Minturn closed U.S. Highway 24 — Main Street — for about an hour. There were no injuries. According to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations specialist with Xcel Energy, a natural gas team was called to the site just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Aguayo wrote that the team shut off gas to the line at Toledo Avenue and Eagle Street just before 10 a.m.
MINTURN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Residential development not part of plan for historic ranch

A historic cattle ranch near Carbondale that sold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be preserved as an equine operation with very little residential development under a proposal submitted to Pitkin County. Sarah Willeman Doran and Brendan Doran, wife and husband, purchased the Tybar Ranch on Prince Creek...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Edwards, CO
County
Eagle County, CO
Eagle County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Eagle County, CO
Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass road will close next week

The Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass Road (NFSR 700) will be closed beginning Sept. 26 to motorized vehicles north of Vail while the White River National Forest replaces the culvert crossing at Red Sandstone Creek. The road will be closed to motorized vehicles until Oct. 14 from north of the intersection with...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Haymeadow — not in limbo

After reading the Vail Daily headline in the Sept. 15 print edition characterizing Haymeadow as “in limbo,” I feel a need to clarify our intent in listing two of the five neighborhoods within Haymeadow for sale. Unfortunately, our team was not contacted to weigh in on the article...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Workforce development key to business growth

Did you know that September is Workforce Development Month? Gov. Jared Polis signed a proclamation declaring September as Workforce Development Month. That’s important because the key to business success, and a key focus of our local businesses, is the workforce. Our business owners and operators continue to indicate that talent pipeline development, upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development are key to their continued success in Eagle County. The attraction, retention and development of the local workforce requires a concerted community effort.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Workforce Housing#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Gashouse#The Edwards Spur Road
Vail Daily

Vail resident launches new property management firm

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘We were an island of care’: Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week

The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services. Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s healthcare.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Vail Daily

Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village

Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon to move forward on planning broadband improvements

Avon is moving forward with plans to pursue future improvements to the town’s broadband — following the suit of many other Western Slope communities. “It’s become a federal and a state goal that fiber or internet connection is looked at like utilities — like power and water — that everybody should be connected to the internet like a utility,” said Robert McKenner, the town’s IT manager. “And they are putting the money behind developing those systems.”
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail-based investment firm hires new managing director

Manna Tree, a Vail-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, has announced that Steve Young has joined the firm as Managing Director. A respected leader in the global food and beverage industry, Young brings over 25 years of food and beverage experience, working with both large companies and small emerging brands focused on health and wellness.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy