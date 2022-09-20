Read full article on original website
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Former PizzaHacker chef opens NY-style pizzeria in Berkeley, earlier than expected
Berkeley just got another spot to pick up a high-quality pizza. In a rare event for new restaurants, State Flour Pizza Company was able to open a few weeks ahead of schedule at 2985 College Avenue near the intersection of Ashby Avenue. Owner Derek Lau, whose past experience includes several well-known restaurants, including PizzaHacker in San Francisco’s Mission District, was hoping to have his new pizzeria open sometime next month. Instead, it ended up opening on September 20th after employee training and limited service over the last few weeks were a success.
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive. SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building […]
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That's just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Take a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.
The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
100-Year-Old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor has permanently closed its 24th Street location
September has been a rough month for 100-year-old businesses on 24th Street in the Mission District. At the beginning of the month, we learned that the 104-year-old ice cream shop St. Francis Fountain was up for sale, and can only hope any prospective new owner keeps it a similar business. And on Tuesday, Mission Local reported that the 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor had closed permanently, shuttering the location that’s just a few doors down from St. Francis Fountain.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
New State of Mind pizzeria location in Redwood City to highlight restaurant's 'Almost Famous' fried chicken sandwich
The 'Almost Famous' fried chicken sandwich is made with gluten-free flour for the breading on the chicken and comes with pickled Fresno peppers and black garlic coleslaw. (Photo courtesy State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria) When Lars Smith and his family opened the first State of Mind Public House...
Man attacked outside San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street. KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set for Stockton this weekend
(KRON) — The funeral service for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger will take place this weekend at a race track in Stockton. Ralph “Sonny” Barger was a founding member of the notorious Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, who grew up in Oakland, died earlier this year at his home in Livermore. […]
Chef Martin Yan’s Recommendations for What to Eat and Where to Shop in Chinatown
Martin Yan said the secret to his trim physique is eating lots of vegetables and soup—but on a recent tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the famous chef pointed out many places to buy dim sum, barbecued pork and stir-fried ice cream. To be fair, he also had tips...
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café in Emeryville set to reopen next month under new ownership group
Good news for fans of the shuttered Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café in Emeryville. The beloved restaurant at the corner of Hollis Street and Park Avenue abruptly closed last month after a 20-year run, as reported by SFist. Now, the E’ville Eye has gotten confirmation that Rudy’s will be reopening sometime next month, thanks to a couple of the restaurant's longtime employees. A sign has been posted on the door of the cafe stating, “We are working hard to reopen Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café. Reopening date will be sometime in October. Our menu will feature many of our longtime customer favorites. We look forward to serving you again.”
A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps
Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
