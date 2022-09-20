ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
hoodline.com

Former PizzaHacker chef opens NY-style pizzeria in Berkeley, earlier than expected

Berkeley just got another spot to pick up a high-quality pizza. In a rare event for new restaurants, State Flour Pizza Company was able to open a few weeks ahead of schedule at 2985 College Avenue near the intersection of Ashby Avenue. Owner Derek Lau, whose past experience includes several well-known restaurants, including PizzaHacker in San Francisco’s Mission District, was hoping to have his new pizzeria open sometime next month. Instead, it ended up opening on September 20th after employee training and limited service over the last few weeks were a success.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

4 displaced by San Jose apartment fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were displaced after a fire burned an apartment building in San Jose on Thursday, the San Jose Fire Department said. The fire took place at an apartment complex located on the 1400 block of Lexington Drive. SJFD said the fire started in the kitchen of a two-story building […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges

Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
marinmommies.com

The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

100-Year-Old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor has permanently closed its 24th Street location

September has been a rough month for 100-year-old businesses on 24th Street in the Mission District. At the beginning of the month, we learned that the 104-year-old ice cream shop St. Francis Fountain was up for sale, and can only hope any prospective new owner keeps it a similar business. And on Tuesday, Mission Local reported that the 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor had closed permanently, shuttering the location that’s just a few doors down from St. Francis Fountain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café in Emeryville set to reopen next month under new ownership group

Good news for fans of the shuttered Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café in Emeryville. The beloved restaurant at the corner of Hollis Street and Park Avenue abruptly closed last month after a 20-year run, as reported by SFist. Now, the E’ville Eye has gotten confirmation that Rudy’s will be reopening sometime next month, thanks to a couple of the restaurant's longtime employees. A sign has been posted on the door of the cafe stating, “We are working hard to reopen Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café. Reopening date will be sometime in October. Our menu will feature many of our longtime customer favorites. We look forward to serving you again.”
EMERYVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

