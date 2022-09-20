Berkeley just got another spot to pick up a high-quality pizza. In a rare event for new restaurants, State Flour Pizza Company was able to open a few weeks ahead of schedule at 2985 College Avenue near the intersection of Ashby Avenue. Owner Derek Lau, whose past experience includes several well-known restaurants, including PizzaHacker in San Francisco’s Mission District, was hoping to have his new pizzeria open sometime next month. Instead, it ended up opening on September 20th after employee training and limited service over the last few weeks were a success.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO