ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

Girls’ Golf: Millikan Edges Long Beach Poly

The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Beats Palisades

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly boys’...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Lakewood, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Moore League clash between Lakewood (1-4, 0-1) and Cabrillo (0-5, 0-1) on Friday night at Cabrillo features a pair of hungry teams desperate for a league win.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins

For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Football
Lakewood, CA
Football
Lakewood, CA
Sports
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Long Beach, CA
College Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Compton, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson Bruins (0-4) are taking a quick trip up the 710 to face the Compton Tarbabes (3-2) on Friday night. Kick off is at 7 P.M. at Compton College. Coming off a dominating...
COMPTON, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Boys’ Water Polo Beats Portola

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo

This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Here’s how the local high school boys’ water polo teams stand in the Moore League. Long Beach Poly is the only local team in...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#American Football#Poly Alum Jayon Brown#The Juju Foundation
High School Football PRO

West Covina, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Charter Oak High School football team will have a game with West Covina High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COVINA, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"

On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy