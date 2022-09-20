Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Girls’ Golf: Millikan Edges Long Beach Poly
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly...
Boys’ Water Polo: Long Beach Poly Beats Palisades
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly boys’...
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The Moore League clash between Lakewood (1-4, 0-1) and Cabrillo (0-5, 0-1) on Friday night at Cabrillo features a pair of hungry teams desperate for a league win.
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of...
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Compton, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The Wilson Bruins (0-4) are taking a quick trip up the 710 to face the Compton Tarbabes (3-2) on Friday night. Kick off is at 7 P.M. at Compton College. Coming off a dominating...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly Boys’ Water Polo Beats Portola
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 22
Week five of high school football in Orange County begins with Thursday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share the scores with our readers. Then check back later tonight for game coverage on OC Sports Zone,...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Here’s how the local high school boys’ water polo teams stand in the Moore League. Long Beach Poly is the only local team in...
St. Anthony Sponsors The562’s Coverage of Saints Athletics For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Saints athletics for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored in part by a donation from St. Anthony High School and some of its donors. “We absolutely love the coverage that we get from The562 and we’re lucky to have them...
Wilson Celebrates Title IX Anniversary With Athletic Hall Of Fame Inductions
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Many Long Beach sports fans know the story of how...
FEATURE: Aaliyah Fasavalu A Prefect Fit For Millikan Girls’ Volleyball
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of...
West Covina, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes that UCLA made the wrong choice leaving for the Big Ten
Despite the lucrative deal that the Big ten recently netted there is a belief that it still was the wrong choice for UCLA
USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers
USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense. Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close. Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, ...
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
Axiom Kitchen wants to bring Texas smoked barbecue to Long Beach
Ian and Qiana Mafnas say complicated regulatory issues have stifled them from opening a restaurant for their popular barbecue, but they're not giving up. The post Axiom Kitchen wants to bring Texas smoked barbecue to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
