Jury selection underway for Michael Close, accused of shooting, killing Isabella Thallas 00:31

The murder trial is underway for Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas .

The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle , that didn't belong to him, opened fire.

Ana Thallas

Close is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.