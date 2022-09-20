ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, MT

Victim and suspect named in Park County homicide

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cB5uB_0i3XOmTC00

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20 years old, has been charged with the deliberate homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.

Lewis was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday, September 20, where his bail was set at $1 million.

On Monday, September 19, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said a homicide investigation was underway near Emigrant, in the small town of Pray. Charging documents say that Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun." The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a shock wave went through the community on Monday. He said Monday was a "sad day" for Emigrant.

Lewis will be seen again for his preliminary hearing on October 11.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
PARK COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emigrant, MT
County
Park County, MT
Park County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Pray, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for a place to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy