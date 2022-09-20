Pekin’s Mylee Hansen Tackling Role of Being Role Model

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mylee Hansen’s high school football career went 14 games without her having to make a tackle.

But last Friday during a second half kickoff of a Pekin win, the Dragons placekickers had to break the streak.

“I said, ‘Oh no my teammate just fell. I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going to have to do this,” Hansen said. “I was like, ‘if I’m going down, he’s coming with me. So I puled him down and that’s how it went.”

She make an open field tackle on Washington’s Jacob Walker as he made a big return on one her kicks. It may have save a touchdown.

“What’s going on in my head (as the play developed) is will Mylee come over? We had great pursuit,” said Pekin coach Doug Nutter with a smile. “Mylee got in front of him and was able to take him down. She made a good play for us.”

The junior has successfully moved from being a soccer standout to turning heads for a second year with the football team. She joined the team football team last year to help with the teams’ kicking game.

Hansen knows there are a lot of people watching her. Not just because of her tackle against Washington last because she’s a trailblazer.

She’s showing girls everywhere that they can do things like play well for a high school football team.

“It makes women feel more connected and welcome in any sport,” said Hansen, who also plays basketball a Pekin as a three-sport athlete. “It helps little girls think ‘I can do this.’ I’m going it for all the girls out there. It makes me happy.”

She’s part of a state-ranked, undefeated, first place football team. And she’s glad she made the decision last year to take a chance on football.

“Last year, I felt connected but it was my first year. It was questionable for the team,” said Hansen. “I was the new girl, how are they going to react? Now I have bonds with everyone. It’s a fun year.”

