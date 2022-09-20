ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland wants a WNBA team

The Oakland City Council wants to bring a Women’s National Basketball Association team to Oakland. On Tuesday, the council approved a resolution urging the WNBA to establish a team in Oakland, noting the city already has the existing stadium infrastructure and a passionate fan base needed to foster a successful franchise.
OAKLAND, CA
Audit: Oakland homeless shelters, services falling short

A long-awaited audit of Oakland’s homelessness services found that the city is not moving enough residents into permanent housing and not collecting enough data to determine how well the programs are running. The analysis released this week by City Auditor Courtney Ruby examines the last three years of Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Umoja Health Fair returns to Oakland

Bay Area residents looking to get vaccinated, undergo a health screening, or get more information about the pandemic and other health matters, can receive all of this and more at the second Umoja Health fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Oakland. This year’s fair will be held at the Lake Merritt Bandstand near Children’s Fairyland from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Attendees can access COVID vaccinations and PCR tests, and sign up for health insurance through Umoja Health partners. There will also be free colorectal cancer screenings available to residents who are 45 or older.
OAKLAND, CA
Arson cause of Tuesday’s fire along I-580 in Oakland, officials said

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oakland firefighters responded to a two-alarm vegetation fire in the brush along the westbound I-580, between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue. Crews doused flames that threatened homes along Delaware and Maple streets. No structures were damaged as the fire was put under control quickly. According...
OAKLAND, CA

