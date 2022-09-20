Read full article on original website
Oakland wants a WNBA team
The Oakland City Council wants to bring a Women’s National Basketball Association team to Oakland. On Tuesday, the council approved a resolution urging the WNBA to establish a team in Oakland, noting the city already has the existing stadium infrastructure and a passionate fan base needed to foster a successful franchise.
This week in Oakland: Jingletown Originals at Gray Loft Gallery and a tour of the Cohen Bray House
There are so many events happening all over Oakland this week, and we wish we could feature them all. We’re still on the hunt for Halloween events to showcase, so if you’re hosting or know of one that you think should be on our radar, let us know.
Election 2022: Here’s what Oakland residents want their next mayor to focus on￼
Mayor Libby Schaaf will term out of office next year after serving Oakland for the past eight years. Whoever wins the Nov. 8 election and succeeds her will be tasked with addressing longstanding problems like crime, pollution, and homelessness, that call for bold solutions. Election 2022: community voices. We teamed...
Audit: Oakland homeless shelters, services falling short
A long-awaited audit of Oakland’s homelessness services found that the city is not moving enough residents into permanent housing and not collecting enough data to determine how well the programs are running. The analysis released this week by City Auditor Courtney Ruby examines the last three years of Oakland’s...
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Umoja Health Fair returns to Oakland
Bay Area residents looking to get vaccinated, undergo a health screening, or get more information about the pandemic and other health matters, can receive all of this and more at the second Umoja Health fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Oakland. This year’s fair will be held at the Lake Merritt Bandstand near Children’s Fairyland from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Attendees can access COVID vaccinations and PCR tests, and sign up for health insurance through Umoja Health partners. There will also be free colorectal cancer screenings available to residents who are 45 or older.
East Bay Greenway promises a walkable path from Oakland’s Lake Merritt to South Hayward
A plan for a new path that will allow people to walk and bike on a protected greenway from Oakland’s Lake Merritt to the South Hayward BART station is expected to be finalized over the next year and a half, the county’s transportation commission told Oakland’s Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission at this month’s meeting.
Where to get Jewish food for the High Holidays in Oakland and Berkeley
Shine your shofar, and get ready to blow. As summer draws to a close, so unfolds the High Holidays. We begin with Rosh Hashana, the celebration of the Jewish new year, which starts at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25, and ends at nightfall on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After the new...
Arson cause of Tuesday’s fire along I-580 in Oakland, officials said
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oakland firefighters responded to a two-alarm vegetation fire in the brush along the westbound I-580, between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue. Crews doused flames that threatened homes along Delaware and Maple streets. No structures were damaged as the fire was put under control quickly. According...
