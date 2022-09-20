ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

North Alabama enforcement combats Fentanyl distribution, five men charged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal grand jury indictments have been removed charging five men, in separate and unrelated incidents, for possessing and/or distributing fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. Working with state and local law enforcement, last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
4 arrested after marijuana, mushrooms and guns found at Helena house

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in Helena Tuesday. According to officers, the search occurred in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive. During the search, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of codeine, over […]
HELENA, AL
Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Man arrested after car theft and chase in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Nauvoo man was arrested after a stolen car investigation led to a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Dollar General store on Highway 5 near Prospect Road in Jasper.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
Man charged with assault of 64-year-old woman at Publix in Tuscaloosa

A man has been arrested and charged with assault after a 64-year-old woman was assaulted at the Publix grocery store on University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Police responded to the store Tuesday, Sept. 20, after the woman reported she was assaulted by an unknown...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham man sentenced to prison for crack cocaine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Terry Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. According to court documents, in September 2021, Pruitt ignored officer commands and drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham police officers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

