De Pere church takes in Boy Scout troops after Catholic Diocese drops out
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere church is stepping up to take in Boy Scout troops without meeting spaces after the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cut ties with the Boy Scouts of America, reportedly due to the national Boy Scouts bankruptcy filings related to child sexual assault lawsuit settlements.
Clintonville carjacker remains at-large
De Pere church takes in Boy Scout troops
Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. Amber was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998. She was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Amber had gotten into a minor car accident and called her family to...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How Gustavo Cantu was captured in Texas for Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gustavo Cantu has been bound over for trial, charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Randall Denny in Green Bay back in April. Action 2 News received exclusively the bodycam video showing the moment Cantu was taken into custody in the high-stakes arrest in Texas.
Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets
Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no grinches allowed when it comes to making someone’s holiday a little brighter. More than 55 law enforcement agencies took part in the 7th annual Police Lights of Christmas Wednesday at dozens of Culver’s restaurants. Until about 7:30 P.M., officers collected...
Local woman provides shelter in memory of her daughter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amanda’s House provides housing for women and kids in need, the transitional housing program helps those affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders. Women of the house say that shelter is an essential part of living a productive life. “It’s helping me...
Howard man accused of shooting woman in the head found competent to face trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County judge found Joseph Vandertie mentally competent to face trial on charges Vandertie shot a woman who responded to his wife’s call for help. Vandertie, 36, of Howard, is charged with Attempted First-degree Intentional Homicide by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 1st-Degree...
INTERVIEW: St. John’s Ministries opens women’s shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this week, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a first in Green Bay. On November 1, St. John’s Ministries will open Wellspring, the city’s first women-only homeless shelter. The 55-bed facility addresses a growing need in the community. It will provide a...
Packers vs. Cancer
Florida man killed in Door County crash
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/22. A 78-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash in Door County Wednesday. At about 2:43 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Deputies found...
New Women’s Homeless Shelter In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1.
SMALL TOWNS: Gills Rock canning company provides taste of home
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a legacy that began more than 60 years ago on the northern tip of Door County. A sweet and savory legacy making homemade jams, jellies, pickles and pies that are enjoyed today by people all over the country. This week in Small Towns,...
Missing Winnebago County boy found
CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison. At 7:02 a.m., Calumet County deputies were called to the scene at Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old...
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
Text message scam offers $150,000 of Oneida couple's Powerball winnings
There's a chance you've gotten a text claiming to be from Wisconsin Powerball winners Tammy and Cliff Webster. One message says the couple is donating $150,000 to 100 random people.
