ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere church takes in Boy Scout troops after Catholic Diocese drops out

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere church is stepping up to take in Boy Scout troops without meeting spaces after the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cut ties with the Boy Scouts of America, reportedly due to the national Boy Scouts bankruptcy filings related to child sexual assault lawsuit settlements.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Clintonville carjacker remains at-large

How selling vegetables on a picnic table turned into a business with national sales. Action 2 News gets the exclusive bodycam video of the arrest in Kerr County, Texas. Horses were fast. Cars were faster. Planes were even faster. Now here come Pods. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little rain will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere church takes in Boy Scout troops

How selling vegetables on a picnic table turned into a business with national sales. Action 2 News gets the exclusive bodycam video of the arrest in Kerr County, Texas. Horses were fast. Cars were faster. Planes were even faster. Now here come Pods. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little rain will...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event was held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak. Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning:...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Green Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. Amber was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1998. She was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Amber had gotten into a minor car accident and called her family to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets

Sue Klebold talks about being the mother of a mass shooter. Dylan Klebold was one of two gunmen in the Columbine High School shooting. What signs did she see?. Mother of Columbine shooter encourages mental health care. Updated: 5 hours ago. "The chances that someone you love would do something...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no grinches allowed when it comes to making someone’s holiday a little brighter. More than 55 law enforcement agencies took part in the 7th annual Police Lights of Christmas Wednesday at dozens of Culver’s restaurants. Until about 7:30 P.M., officers collected...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Klebold
wearegreenbay.com

Local woman provides shelter in memory of her daughter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amanda’s House provides housing for women and kids in need, the transitional housing program helps those affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders. Women of the house say that shelter is an essential part of living a productive life. “It’s helping me...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: St. John’s Ministries opens women’s shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earlier this week, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a first in Green Bay. On November 1, St. John’s Ministries will open Wellspring, the city’s first women-only homeless shelter. The 55-bed facility addresses a growing need in the community. It will provide a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers vs. Cancer

"The chances that someone you love would do something like this are one in millions, but the chances that you love someone right now may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, much higher." Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cutting ties with Boy Scouts. Updated: 3 hours ago. Scouts were told it's...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Catholic Church#Gun Violence#Catholic Diocese Of#Columbine
WBAY Green Bay

Florida man killed in Door County crash

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 9/22. A 78-year-old Florida man was killed in a crash in Door County Wednesday. At about 2:43 p.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Deputies found...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WNCY

New Women’s Homeless Shelter In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Gills Rock canning company provides taste of home

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a legacy that began more than 60 years ago on the northern tip of Door County. A sweet and savory legacy making homemade jams, jellies, pickles and pies that are enjoyed today by people all over the country. This week in Small Towns,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Winnebago County boy found

CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing. The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel. They said it was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy