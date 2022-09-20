ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Georgetown professor: AR-15 'commonly owned' and 'incredibly popular'

In the national debate over banning AR-15-style rifles, there has been a noted lack of information other than anecdotal and heavily biased reports. On the gun ban side, led by President Joe Biden, the rifle is an “assault weapon” used to kill people. On the gun fan side, led by the National Rifle Association, it’s a tool for hunting and plinking just like every other rifle.
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country

Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Sean Nelson
James
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene references slavery to bash electric airplanes

Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised the issue of slavery while bashing Canada for upping its use of electric planes during a Texas Youth Summit event over the weekend. Slamming Air Canada for purchasing 30 electric airplanes as "absurd," Greene mused about how one could even power such...
Hdogar

The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President

Theodore Rosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
The Hill

A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation

Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
Saurabh

Thousands of Nazis fled after WWII and settled under false names in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. An untold history of the United States government's Nazi-hunting program suggests that American intelligence authorities built a safe refuge in the United States for Nazis and their collaborators after World War II. It describes decades of confrontations, often secret, with other governments over war criminals here and abroad.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Are We Headed Back to 1939?

The year 1939 was one of the most important years in American History for many reasons, from movies to sports. However, 1939 was also a year full of great stress due to all the events that changed the course of history. This includes the start of World War II and the Manhattan Project.

