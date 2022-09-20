Read full article on original website
A review of Space Force's new anthem, 'Semper Supra'
UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #1: (Singing) March along, sing our song with the Army of the free. UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #2: (Singing, inaudible). UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS #3: (Singing) Off we go into the wild blue yonder, climbing high into the sun. SHAPIRO: ...A song. Those were the official songs for some of the other...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
'60-ton beast': Ret. General describes tank US is looking to send to Ukraine
A senior military official says US tanks are on the table to send to Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson (Ret.) explains why he thinks the US should continue meeting Ukraine’s requirements and whether the country should put contractors on the ground to help with logistics.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Washington Examiner
Georgetown professor: AR-15 'commonly owned' and 'incredibly popular'
In the national debate over banning AR-15-style rifles, there has been a noted lack of information other than anecdotal and heavily biased reports. On the gun ban side, led by President Joe Biden, the rifle is an “assault weapon” used to kill people. On the gun fan side, led by the National Rifle Association, it’s a tool for hunting and plinking just like every other rifle.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Elderly couple who lived in home for three decades leaves adorable note to the newlyweds moving in
'The house is blessed with 'good karma' – so we pass it on to you! Congrats,' the note reads.
British Typhoon Fighters Helped Sink A Warship For The First Time
U.S. Department of Defense/ScreencapA rare complex live-fire exercise off the Scottish coast saw a range of anti-ship weapons blast a decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate..
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene references slavery to bash electric airplanes
Conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised the issue of slavery while bashing Canada for upping its use of electric planes during a Texas Youth Summit event over the weekend. Slamming Air Canada for purchasing 30 electric airplanes as "absurd," Greene mused about how one could even power such...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Rosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
A seat at the table for Cherokee Nation
Our people were the first citizens of this land. From the earliest days of this country’s history, Native nations made great sacrifices through treaty agreements that forced our ancestors to leave their land to make room for settlers. This month marks the anniversary of the first-ever treaty between the...
Army Pfc. Little Bear accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Melvin J. Little Bear, 21, of Standing Rock, South Dakota, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
XA100 Next Generation Adaptive Engine Could Now Power F-35B, Too
LOCKHEED MARTINGeneral Electric is now pitching its advanced XA100 engine for all three F-35 variants and has an eye on future aircraft programs, too.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces death of father Donald Blinken: 'A source of love and inspiration'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the death of his 96-year-old father Donald Blinken on Thursday night, calling him "a source of love and inspiration" to his family. Blinken announced the death from his personal Twitter account while attending the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York. His father...
Thousands of Nazis fled after WWII and settled under false names in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. An untold history of the United States government's Nazi-hunting program suggests that American intelligence authorities built a safe refuge in the United States for Nazis and their collaborators after World War II. It describes decades of confrontations, often secret, with other governments over war criminals here and abroad.
Are We Headed Back to 1939?
The year 1939 was one of the most important years in American History for many reasons, from movies to sports. However, 1939 was also a year full of great stress due to all the events that changed the course of history. This includes the start of World War II and the Manhattan Project.
I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'
The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
