j
2d ago
So curious how bass will talk her way out of this one lol. She should just quit while she's ahead
6
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
Recap: LA Mayoral Debate with Karen Bass and Rick Caruso
Councilman Joe Buscaino joins the show to share his take on Wednesday LA Mayoral debate.
foxla.com
Victim of LA poop attack on homeless crisis: 'A gangster's paradise'
LOS ANGELES - Paul Scrivano and other business owners in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighborhood are fed up with the city's lack of response in combating the area's growing homeless crisis. But things really took a turn when a homeless person threw a bag of poop at Scrivano outside his...
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
kpcc.org
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?. California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced...
L.A. one of the most-desired and least-desired places to live: poll
Americans are split on their opinions of Los Angeles. A poll of 1,000 people conducted by Homebay, an online resource for homebuyers, sellers and property owners, found that Los Angeles is both one of the most desired places to live, but also the last place many people would like to call home. “Each respondent answered […]
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
foxla.com
LA council members call for audit of homeless count after recent report showed only 4% increase
LOS ANGELES - Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles' unhoused population and a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
smobserved.com
"Crime is the number one problem in Santa Monica," says Candidate for City Council Armen Melkonians
Why do you want to be on the Santa Monica City Council, I asked candidate Armen Melkonians. He said crime and homelessness were out of control problems. The City spends a lot of money on these problems, with no progress. "Our community has gotten crazy out of hand, in terms...
foxla.com
LA County, state easing mask-wearing rules as COVID-19 spread slows
LOS ANGELES - COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of...
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
foxla.com
Helicopter tragedy: LA County agrees to pay Chester family additional $5M
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously Tuesday to pay an additional $4.95 million to the family of Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, over gruesome crash scene cell phone photos snapped by first responders.
The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills
Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
foxla.com
Sheriff candidates discuss how to handle homeless crisis
Homelessness is one of LA's biggest issues. Candidates running for sheriff talk about how they plan to handle the growing problem.
