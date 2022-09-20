ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer

WATCH | Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
WKYT 27

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tickets nearly sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington. Tickets are running low, but you still have the chance to buy a ticket to win the brand new home in Lexington and help out a really great cause at the same time. The tickets are on sale now. They are $100 apiece.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Domestic violence advocates in Lexington focus on resources, help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One-third of homicides in Lexington this year have been domestic violence related. That’s 12 of the 36. We heard from prosecutors, a family court judge and victim advocates on Thursday night. They all do very different jobs, but they’re coming together in agreement that the way domestic violence situations are handled, whether they make it to the courtroom or not, needs to change.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington native in San Juan when Hurricane Fiona hit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington native was in San Juan to ride out the recent storm. Shetundra Pinkston was excited when she arrived in San Juan on Thursday afternoon, but after the skies turned dark and rain started pouring down on Saturday, a vacation full of excursions and activities turned into a vacation stuck inside a hotel room.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Athletics#Statelexington#Kentuckylexington#Vanderbiltnashville#Sec#Eku
WKYT 27

Victim in latest deadly shooting in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in Lexington’s latest deadly shooting has been released. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Road just after noon Thursday for a reported...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Fall Air Crashes In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new season is here and it’s kicking off with a perfectly timed fall cold front pushing through the region. This is bringing very chilly air that’s leading to a Pot of Chili ALERT through Friday. Make sure to stock up on chili supplies today… This is NOT a drill!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community calls for change after recent violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We saw passionate pleas Thursday night on the heels of another deadly shooting in Lexington. Community members are urging the Urban County Council to address gun violence and public safety concerns the city has faced. This comes after the city reported the 100th non-deadly shooting in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply. Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A big blast of Fall air is coming soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll feel like Summer for one more day. A major Fall front will bring those daytime highs down from the 90s to the 60s. The switch to Fall will happen right on cue for us this year. All of you Summer weather fans will have one more day that gives you all of the heat you can handle. We’ll hover around 90 for highs with some slightly higher humidity. Some storms might develop and blow through the region later today. You might even experience something strong to severe.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy