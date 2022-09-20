Read full article on original website
West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
The Dorian is the latest repurposed building to be unveiled on Niagara Street in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A unveiling was held Thursday for another old structure in Buffalo, which has been repurposed into high end real estate, in an area that's become a hot spot for redevelopment on the city's West Side. Natale Development's The Dorian is now home to a medical practice,...
Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday. The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
cnyhomepage.com
Buffalo police officer in critical condition after light pole lands on vehicle during chase
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer remains in critical condition Friday after a car he was chasing Thursday afternoon stuck a light pole that fell onto the police car, hitting the officer and leaving him unconscious. The officer is 29-year-old Jonathan Negron, who has been on the...
3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting on Leroy Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg around 6:15 p.m. and has been taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
Old complaints, new roundabouts: Tonawanda supervisor says adjustment is 'all a matter of time'
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is the latest municipality getting flack for installing three roundabouts along Parker Boulevard as the town tries to slow traffic and make the area near Lincoln Park safer for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Construction along the road at the Decatur, Harrison, and...
Fire on Grant Street causes $300k in damages, ruled accidental
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
Elmwood Catalyst Fitness begins expansion with new amenities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catalyst Fitness on Elmwood Avenue is getting updated. The fitness center, at 1999 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, is going through a $2.5 million renovation and expansion, according to co-owner Amy Bueme. She bought a portion of the building, where Catalyst is currently open and down the south...
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BPD investigating overnight shooting on Elmwood Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man. Officers were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man that was shot while outside.
Douglas Jemal plans $35M development for Ridge Road in Lackawanna
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has his sights on Lackawanna where he is building a new $35 million mixed-use space. It is on Ridge Road, where a Catholic church once stood. "It's a gateway, in fact. That's the name for it: Gateway to Lackawanna. And it's huge to...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord
CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street
Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
