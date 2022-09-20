ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a Thursday evening shooting on Leroy Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the leg around 6:15 p.m. and has been taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
2 On Your Side

Cathode Ray to reopen under new ownership in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A longtime Allentown bar has changed hands, with a reopening expected before year-end. The new place, dubbed Twenty Six, will operate at 26 Allen St. in the former Cathode Ray, under partners Michael Moch, Michael Schreiber, Zachary Berbary and Amanda Gentzler – three of whom are longtime bartenders.
News 4 Buffalo

Fire on Grant Street causes $300k in damages, ruled accidental

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
2 On Your Side

BPD investigating overnight shooting on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man. Officers were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man that was shot while outside.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

