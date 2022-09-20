ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Local kid Grant Wells getting ready to face his home state in WVU

By Cassidy Wood
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is in just two days.

WVU will travel to Blacksburg this Thursday night to face the Hokies.

West Virginia has the trophy now, after defeating Virginia Tech last season, the final 27-21.

It was announced weeks ago this is a sold out game, which isn’t surprising.

Not only is this a program rival, and will be airing in prime time on ESPN, but the man playing quarterback for Virginia Tech is from right here, in our backyard.

Grant Wells grew up here in Charleston, and was the former quarterback at Marshall.

He was thrown into the starting role in the COVID year, then played quarterback for the Herd for two full seasons, before entering the transfer portal this offseason.

Grant’s first college start.

Wells was named the starting QB for Virginia Tech less than a month ago, and the second he was, everyone was talking about this matchup.

Read about Wells’ announcement with Hokies’ here .

Wells against his home state.

“They were my favorite team growing up so there was that, but I was never recruited by them so once recruiting started, nothing came of that,” said Wells. “It was pretty early when I noticed they weren’t recruiting that I stopped following them, and my feelings changed towards them. So it’s been awhile since I was a fan of them, and that feeling really hasn’t changed.”

