Normal, IL

Fox News

Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional

A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Miami

Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law

TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Begich, Palin stay on Alaska's ballot for November

(The Center Square) - Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from Alaska's November election and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin are staying in the race for the state's sole congressional seat. Palin criticized Begich decision to stay in the race, saying he split the Republican vote...
ALASKA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans won’t commit to honoring vote results this fall. That’s troubling

One of the most horrific legacies of Trump is the unwillingness of Republican candidates to commit to being bound by election results. Among Republican candidates for US Senate, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Blake Masters in Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, and JD Vance in Ohio have all refused to commit to accepting the election results this November, according to news reports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Michigan Advance

Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

President Biden used taxpayer-funded jet, motorcades to vote in person rather than casting absentee ballot

President Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote Tuesday. While presidents typically file absentee ballots to avoid the cost of traveling to their home states, Biden made the trip to vote in person, telling reporters Tuesday that he was boarding Air Force One simply "to vote."
DELAWARE STATE
Ballotpedia News

129 statewide measures will be on Nov. 8 ballot

Voters in 36 states will decide on 129 ballot measures at the general election on November 8. As five ballot measures were decided at elections earlier this year, and three more will be decided in December, the annual total of statewide ballot measures for 2022 is 137. Across the U.S.,...
ELECTIONS

