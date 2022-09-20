Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law
TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Oklahoma court: Weed question won’t make November ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma won’t appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, dealing a blow to Democrats who hoped the question would energize liberal voters. The high court rejected...
Voters in 27 states have election deniers on their ballots who could determine 2024 results, report finds
As primary races come to a close heading into November’s general elections, Americans in at least 27 states will see candidates on their ballots who have denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential race, according to a new report. At least 43 candidates for statewide offices that oversee election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters have election deniers on ballot for positions that oversee elections
A majority of voters will have a candidate running for statewide office who has rejected the results of the 2020 election, raising concerns that so-called “election deniers” may be elevated to positions that administer and certify elections nationwide. More than 40 election-denier candidates across 27 states have advanced...
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
thecentersquare.com
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
(The Center Square) – While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by 60 Minutes if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Begich, Palin stay on Alaska's ballot for November
(The Center Square) - Monday was the last day for candidates to withdraw from Alaska's November election and Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin are staying in the race for the state's sole congressional seat. Palin criticized Begich decision to stay in the race, saying he split the Republican vote...
Republicans won’t commit to honoring vote results this fall. That’s troubling
One of the most horrific legacies of Trump is the unwillingness of Republican candidates to commit to being bound by election results. Among Republican candidates for US Senate, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Blake Masters in Arizona, Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, and JD Vance in Ohio have all refused to commit to accepting the election results this November, according to news reports.
These GOP Losers Are Accusing Their Own Party of Election Fraud
The day after Colorado’s primary elections, when Pam Anderson’s victory was clear, the candidate called both of her primary opponents to congratulate them on a well-fought race. Neither responded, Anderson says. “That’s not usual,” Anderson, who has run three previous campaigns, told The Daily Beast. “I think it...
GOP leads Democrats by large margin on issues that most voters say will decide midterm elections: poll
With just 50 days until the highly anticipated midterm elections, voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats to best handle the key issues that they say are most likely to determine the outcome, according to a new national poll. The latest NBC poll of registered voters found that nearly 60%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
How Do I Register to Vote? Online Voter Registration in Every State
As the midterms approach, voters in several states will face new rules about who exactly can cast ballots, when, and how.
Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals
At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
President Biden used taxpayer-funded jet, motorcades to vote in person rather than casting absentee ballot
President Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote Tuesday. While presidents typically file absentee ballots to avoid the cost of traveling to their home states, Biden made the trip to vote in person, telling reporters Tuesday that he was boarding Air Force One simply "to vote."
California's fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch
In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House. Here are 10 races to watch.
What to know about the 74 Arizona judges on the 2022 ballot
You may not be sure what to do with all those judges’ names on your ballot. Call it cool or a quirk, but Arizona voters must decide whether to retain appellate and trial court judges. ...
129 statewide measures will be on Nov. 8 ballot
Voters in 36 states will decide on 129 ballot measures at the general election on November 8. As five ballot measures were decided at elections earlier this year, and three more will be decided in December, the annual total of statewide ballot measures for 2022 is 137. Across the U.S.,...
Comments / 0