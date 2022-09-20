ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
WAYNE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Delran AA football celebrated during Delran HS home opener

High school football is back across the country which means youth football is back too. Delran Township has found a new way of celebrating its youth football scene in collaboration with the high school varsity team. On Friday, Sept. 19 players in the Delran Athletic Association youth football program were...
DELRAN, NJ
vuhoops.com

Four-star 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson trims list to seven, includes Villanova

Consensus four-star 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, N.J./South Kent School), the top-ranked remaining uncommitted point guard in the country, has trimmed his list of prospective schools down to seven. Villanova, Miami, Kansas, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame and Virginia have made the final cut. As detailed in our late-summer recruiting check-in,...
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils training camp: Biggest takeaways from Day 3, including Jonathan Bernier, coach Ryan McGill’s impact and Simon Nemec

Day 3 of Devils training camp had a few surprises. After Group A –– which is made up of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Alexander Holtz and others –– finished practice in the morning, Groups B and C played in a live, three-period scrimmage. Group B, led by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich, defeated Group C, led by Miles Wood and Erik Haula, in a lopsided 8-1 margin.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury

The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
LINDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
