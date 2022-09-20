Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
thesunpapers.com
Delran AA football celebrated during Delran HS home opener
High school football is back across the country which means youth football is back too. Delran Township has found a new way of celebrating its youth football scene in collaboration with the high school varsity team. On Friday, Sept. 19 players in the Delran Athletic Association youth football program were...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
vuhoops.com
Four-star 2023 point guard Elmarko Jackson trims list to seven, includes Villanova
Consensus four-star 2023 prospect Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, N.J./South Kent School), the top-ranked remaining uncommitted point guard in the country, has trimmed his list of prospective schools down to seven. Villanova, Miami, Kansas, UCLA, Texas, Notre Dame and Virginia have made the final cut. As detailed in our late-summer recruiting check-in,...
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
NFL Week 3 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders predictions | Carson Wentz’s revenge?
For five seasons, the Eagles hoped that quarterback Carson Wentz would be the player who would be the stalwart in their offense, hoping he could make the plays that compelled them to give up several draft picks to move up and select him in the 2016 draft. However, after an...
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
NFL analyst: Eagles are team to beat in NFC East thanks to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have kicked off the year with a 2-0 start behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles are gunning for the NFC East title, and people are getting behind them. Ryan Leaf broke down what Hurts is doing for the Eagles...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Devils training camp: Biggest takeaways from Day 3, including Jonathan Bernier, coach Ryan McGill’s impact and Simon Nemec
Day 3 of Devils training camp had a few surprises. After Group A –– which is made up of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Alexander Holtz and others –– finished practice in the morning, Groups B and C played in a live, three-period scrimmage. Group B, led by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich, defeated Group C, led by Miles Wood and Erik Haula, in a lopsided 8-1 margin.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
