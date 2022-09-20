Read full article on original website
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
While Idaho is not the happiest state in the country and is not in the top five, it did come sixth on the list. Idaho ranks 25 in emotional and physical well-being, third in work environment, and second in community and environment. When looking into some of the other subcategories, one of the more alarming stats was that Idaho was the fifth highest suicide rate, with Wyoming being the highest. One thing that did work in Idaho's favor was that we are tied fourth for the lowest long-term unemployment rate. For those wondering, our neighbor to the south, Utah, ranks as the fourth happiest state, being first in both work environment and community and environment categories.
BOISE - Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that 80 people were killed in traffic crashes on Idaho roads during the 2022 '100 Deadliest Days' of summer. The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho roads.
One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Last week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page looking for help from the community in finding the driver of a truck who had sped past a stopped school bus while children were getting off the bus. The short video quickly gathered more than 50 thousand views and dozens of comments from the public.
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
The Boise foothills are among some of the most important trails and areas in the Treasure Valley for many--they're what make Boise, Boise. When you're on a plane and headed into Boise, let's be honest: they're some of the ugliest things you've ever seen. Brown hills speckled with sage brush and locals know, laden with disgusting rattle snakes. Spend any time in the area however and you will grow to appreciate their beauty-- they provide amazing hiking trails, a refreshing escape from city life, and offer unparalleled views of beloved Boise.
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
On its face, the question seems pretty straightforward. But given more than a moment's thought, however, what are really talking about?. As someone who spent more than 10 years in Special Education, I've been humbled by little peoples' challenging behaviors more times than I can recall. From managing run-of-the-mill toddler temper-tantrums as a preschool teacher, to helping teenagers deescalate from the throws of an emotional crisis, I've been around the school yard when it comes to behavior management.
The Moose Fire is 51% contained. The fire area is more than double the combined area of the Boise and Garden City city limits.
