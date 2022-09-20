ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Portland Tribune

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
opb.org

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
opb.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether...
The Associated Press

Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and said she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, in southern Oregon near the California border, with only 5,590 registered voters. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen an influx of public records requests still based on the big lie — the big lie is that the 2020 election was stolen,” Fagan said. “The lie is still impacting the operations of our elections workers, nearly two years later.” Fagan said in a Zoom news conference that as she’s traveled around the state, she’s noticed fatigue among county clerks and other county elections officials.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
KGW

Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
KGW

Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
yachatsnews.com

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
