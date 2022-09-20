Read full article on original website
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Oregon, Washington among most expensive states to buy a house: Report
A new report from homebuyer.com shared lists of the cheapest states to buy a house in the U.S. and the most expensive states. Oregon and Washington both made it on the latter.
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
Your browser does not support the audio element. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether...
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and said she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, in southern Oregon near the California border, with only 5,590 registered voters. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen an influx of public records requests still based on the big lie — the big lie is that the 2020 election was stolen,” Fagan said. “The lie is still impacting the operations of our elections workers, nearly two years later.” Fagan said in a Zoom news conference that as she’s traveled around the state, she’s noticed fatigue among county clerks and other county elections officials.
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
First Test Results Since 2019 Show That Reading Writing And Math Proficiency Among Oregon Kids Decreased Because To The Pandemic.
Due to delays in education brought on by the epidemic, reading, writing, and math proficiency among Oregon kids fell, and students who were already well behind grade level suffered the most damage, sad Oregon Department of Education officials reported. They agreed that it might take years to recover from the...
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
Critics call Measure 110 a ‘mistake,’ say drug use increasing
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
