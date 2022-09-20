SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and said she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, in southern Oregon near the California border, with only 5,590 registered voters. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen an influx of public records requests still based on the big lie — the big lie is that the 2020 election was stolen,” Fagan said. “The lie is still impacting the operations of our elections workers, nearly two years later.” Fagan said in a Zoom news conference that as she’s traveled around the state, she’s noticed fatigue among county clerks and other county elections officials.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO