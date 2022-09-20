Read full article on original website
Don’t Let the GOP Define Democratic Candidates!
The following content originally appeared on the Minoqua Brewing Company website. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. We’re in election mode right now, which means we’re spending a lot of Super PAC money on billboards and radio ads to get the vote out for Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes.
Mothers Room by Mothers Room
By the time Mothers Room came together the Milwaukee band’s members had already played with Johnny & the Losers, Cherry Cake, 3 on Fire and Monkey Bar. By the time the band’s recordings would be released, 26 years would pass. Extant during the mid-‘90s, the quartet burned bright...
Wauwatosa’s Nancy Olson Recalls her Hollywood Years
In 1950, Nancy Olson, a 21-year-old actress from Milwaukee, was cast as Betty Schaefer in the film Sunset Boulevard. As a result of her solid performance, she co-starred in subsequent movies with William Holden, John Wayne, Sterling Hayden, Van Johnson, and Fred MacMurray. Seventy-two years later, Olson has compiled her memories into a new book, A Front Row Seat.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,269 New Cases, No Deaths
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,269 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,035 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,081 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,790 cases per day. In 2020, 1,717 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,852 cases per day.
Saint Kate Welcomes First Artist-in-Residence
Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel welcomed their first artist-in-residence, Jeff Zimpel. The new artist-in-residence program offers artists from the area the opportunity for an eight-month residency in the hotel, and the Cedarburg-based artist’s extensive background, notable career, and overwhelming passion for his art makes him a perfect choice for the role.
An Evening of Ethiopian Music with Qwanqwa
Qwanqwa is an experimental/traditional ensemble from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. UWM is the next stop on their Debut USA Tour backed by the MacArthur Foundation. They will come to Milwaukee after playing at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival in Chicago for a Sunday performance on the campus. The group plays both traditional Ethiopian instruments as well those found in European culture. The result is a blend of exciting sounds that will have you sitting at the edge of your seats with your eyes open in amazement.
Clock Shadow Creamery Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Squeak Fest
Ten years ago, cheesemaker Bob Wills decided to try something different and launch an urban cheese factory—Clock Shadow Creamery. The business will celebrate a decade of cheesemaking and community-building with Squeak Fest, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in front of the creamery’s location at 138 W. Bruce St.
‘Focus On Glass’ at the Wustum Museum
The United Nations along with the International Commission of Glass has declared 2022 as the year of glass. The organization is celebrating the many uses of glass such as the use of glass sheets in solar cells, the glass fiber optics that help power the internet, and in bioglass which helps with healing bones and wounds.
