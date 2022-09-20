Qwanqwa is an experimental/traditional ensemble from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. UWM is the next stop on their Debut USA Tour backed by the MacArthur Foundation. They will come to Milwaukee after playing at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival in Chicago for a Sunday performance on the campus. The group plays both traditional Ethiopian instruments as well those found in European culture. The result is a blend of exciting sounds that will have you sitting at the edge of your seats with your eyes open in amazement.

