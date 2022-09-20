Read full article on original website
Fentanyl devastates family after 13-year-old’s fatal overdose
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a mother deals with the unexpected death of her 13-year-old from a suspected Fentanyl overdose, she is shedding light on how her son possibly got ahold of the lethal drug in the first place. Kaysen Villarreal is one of three people, all under the age of 22, who police believe […]
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
3-year-old Duncan boy dies, man arrested
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Woman allegedly stabs husband at local Goodwill
Police said the woman showed up at Goodwill under the influence and threatened to light the gas tank of her husband's pickup truck on fire.
Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
There Have Been Nearly 20 Fentanyl Deaths in Wichita Falls in 2022
It’s a sad time for our city. I logged on to Facebook this morning and saw the report of three fentanyl-related deaths that had happened over the weekend, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Any death related to the fentanyl epidemic is terrible, tragic news, but among those who died over the weekend was a 13-year-old child.
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
2 charged with child neglect after 10-month old found with meth in system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two a man and woman out of Lawton for charges of child neglect. Raymond Carrillo and Ciara Ortiz have both been charged with felony child neglect, and had warrants issued for their arrests. In August, 7News reported the Lawton Police...
Keeping kids safe amid fentanyl crisis
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Narcan is an opioid antagonist, a medicine that is supposed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl. But just like any other medication, Narcan can have side effects. “This is a whole different ball game. It is your life,” Tosha Chesar, Family Nurse...
Shooting sends 17-year-old to hospital
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after a 17-year-old female arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon.
13-year-old among victims in weekend deaths attributed to fentanyl in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one man had been driving drunk. 35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Man granted new trial, then pleads guilty for Flying J stabbing
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was found guilty by a jury last week and sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing a coworker at the Flying J Travel Center gets a new trial granted Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, then pleads guilty for a new sentence of 25 years. Dillion Venegas, 31, was […]
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
Studio E shooting suspect back in jail
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail. Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.
Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex. Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15. There they found the victim,...
