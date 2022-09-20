ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

News On 6

State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death

The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
DUNCAN, OK
Wichita Falls, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Texoma's Homepage

House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Hollister man charged with weekend Grandfield murder

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a Hollister man for allegedly killing a man in Grandfield over the weekend. Allen Dean Collins is charged with First Degree Murder. He allegedly shot and killed Roy Burkett at a home in Grandfield. According to court documents, the two men...
GRANDFIELD, OK
#Percocets
newschannel6now.com

Keeping kids safe amid fentanyl crisis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Narcan is an opioid antagonist, a medicine that is supposed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, such as fentanyl. But just like any other medication, Narcan can have side effects. “This is a whole different ball game. It is your life,” Tosha Chesar, Family Nurse...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
kswo.com

Man charged with murder following Comanche Co. car wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatal car crash in Comanche County resulted in murder charges after authorities claimed one man had been driving drunk. 35-year-old Shaun Beatty was charged with second degree murder, driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to state.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Studio E shooting suspect back in jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail. Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Woman charged in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was charged in connection to a recent shooting at an apartment complex. Laurie Samuels was charged with Domestic Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Police were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3 p.m. September 15. There they found the victim,...
LAWTON, OK

