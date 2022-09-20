It’s a sad time for our city. I logged on to Facebook this morning and saw the report of three fentanyl-related deaths that had happened over the weekend, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Any death related to the fentanyl epidemic is terrible, tragic news, but among those who died over the weekend was a 13-year-old child.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO