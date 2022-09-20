Read full article on original website
Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed
We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas
Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares Mexican Cartels Terrorists
Both Texas and the nation are going through a fentanyl crisis that seems to be growing worse day by day. We've discussed the existence of "rainbow fentanyl", which many worry young children could mistake for candy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now taken steps in an effort to help stop the growing issue, which includes slapping a label on the people he believes responsible for the crisis that could, he hopes, lead to a tougher approach to policing them.
WhatASurprise: Texas Chain Gets A Vote Of Approval From Unlikely Source
There have always been great rivalries in the state of Texas: Baylor/Texas A&M, Dallas Cowboys/Philadelphia Eagles, and yes Texas/Oklahoma. But we're not talking sports today. Instead we're talking about something many of us have opinions on. We all need it to stay happy and full. Of course, we're talking about none other than food.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Who Can Vote by Mail in Bell County? 4 Fast Facts About Casting Your Ballot
It's National Voter Registration Day, and now more than ever, it's important to make your voice heard about the things that matter to you. If you aren't already registered to vote, the deadline to do so for the November election is October 11, 2022. National Voter Registration Day in Texas.
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Beware This Texas Food That Could Harm or Even Kill You
I think that Texas makes some of the best food you could ever taste. Obviously our BBQ cannot be matched or beaten, but our fair food blows away the competition too, and our beer washes it all down nicely. Texas may have a heavenly menu, but there are some foods...
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Fall is The Perfect Time to Camp, Here are the Best Places in Texas
Welcome to fall in Texas! I know it still feels a lot like summer right now, but at least we're getting cooler mornings before the afternoon heat hits us. The good news?Eventually, the temperatures will drop, and that means the weather will be perfect for camping. It may take till...
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
Beware! Texas Parents Told To Watch For Candy-Like Drug Killing Children
This particular article Central Texas is near and dear to my heart because as a parent myself, I truly feel it’s important that we have these uncomfortable conversations with our children. PARENTS,. PLEASE BEWARE OF THIS DANGEROUS DRUG. There is a drug that is making its way through Texas...
Beware, Central Texas – These Mushrooms Could Harm Your Pet
Growing up as a kid, our parents told us always to make sure that we all were vegetables so we could grow big and strong and be healthy. Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but always on our veggie plates) can be perfectly wholesome and nutritious, but some that sprout up around Austin, Texas and surrounding areas pose a threat to any fur babies that get ahold of them.
Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors
Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
To The Rescue: Who is Texas’ Favorite Superhero?
We all wanted to be a superhero when we grew up. It's hard to not to want to be one right? Having a power all your own, and stopping bad guys?. Sounds like a fun time to anyone. Unfortunately, reality doesn't help us with being a superhero with powers. Nor does anybody really have a super power when they are born. So to fulfill the fantasy of superheroes, we look to media.
Texas Favorite HEB Is Launching Its Own Debit Card With Special Deals
H-E-B is arguably one of the most famous businesses in Texas. Walking into a H-E-B is like walking into another world sometimes. The chain really does fit the motto of "everything is bigger in Texas." The business also continues to evolve with the times, even including self checkout lines most...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Tesla’s New Texas Factory in 2022 Would Be First for North America
The owner of Tesla says it's a 'license to print money', and he is working on approval to start the printing process. Tesla is reportedly bringing a historic factory to Texas - the first of its kind in North America - and construction could begin by the end of this year.
Why Fort Hood Families Say On Post Housing is Making Them Sick
Our military men and women and their families, stationed at Fort Hood, are getting sick from living on post. Housing conditions are getting worse and there doesn't seem to be much getting done to make things better. Base Housing. One of the "perks" of joining the military is the ability...
Let’s Celebrate The God Mother Of Central Texas The Right Way
Central Texas you do not want to miss the celebration of the year. The best of the best business owners, and entrepreneurs are coming out to celebrate the godmother in Central Texas Carolyn Brown. COME CELEBRATE CAROLYN BROWN IN ALL HER GLORY. This event will be hosted by Shariff Bishop...
