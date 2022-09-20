ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed

We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
WILLIS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas

Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Declares Mexican Cartels Terrorists

Both Texas and the nation are going through a fentanyl crisis that seems to be growing worse day by day. We've discussed the existence of "rainbow fentanyl", which many worry young children could mistake for candy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has now taken steps in an effort to help stop the growing issue, which includes slapping a label on the people he believes responsible for the crisis that could, he hopes, lead to a tougher approach to policing them.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
KTEM NewsRadio

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Unclaimed Money#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Texans#The Texas Comptroller#Texas Comptroller
KTEM NewsRadio

Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas

I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware, Central Texas – These Mushrooms Could Harm Your Pet

Growing up as a kid, our parents told us always to make sure that we all were vegetables so we could grow big and strong and be healthy. Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but always on our veggie plates) can be perfectly wholesome and nutritious, but some that sprout up around Austin, Texas and surrounding areas pose a threat to any fur babies that get ahold of them.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Not For Sale: 131 Texas Retailers Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

Texas is always trying to make sure that its residents are being safe and making smart decisions. There are various organizations that are dedicated to certain cause helping Texans be smart. One of these organziation, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, checks to make sure businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are following regulations.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

To The Rescue: Who is Texas’ Favorite Superhero?

We all wanted to be a superhero when we grew up. It's hard to not to want to be one right? Having a power all your own, and stopping bad guys?. Sounds like a fun time to anyone. Unfortunately, reality doesn't help us with being a superhero with powers. Nor does anybody really have a super power when they are born. So to fulfill the fantasy of superheroes, we look to media.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy