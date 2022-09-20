About 3,200 curious students filled the hallways of Norris University Center for each day of the Fall Organization Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event was hosted by Student Organizations and Activities. SOA Associate Director Joe Lattal said the office made some changes to the format from last year’s setup, which was held outdoors on the Norris East Lawn for just one day. This year, more than 300 organizations lined tables throughout the rooms of Norris’s second floor, as well as the East Lawn.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO