Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Students fill Norris University Center for Fall Organization Fair

About 3,200 curious students filled the hallways of Norris University Center for each day of the Fall Organization Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event was hosted by Student Organizations and Activities. SOA Associate Director Joe Lattal said the office made some changes to the format from last year’s setup, which was held outdoors on the Norris East Lawn for just one day. This year, more than 300 organizations lined tables throughout the rooms of Norris’s second floor, as well as the East Lawn.
Puerta Abierta Preschool partners with Main-Dempster Mile, expands fundraising initiatives under new director

Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....
Malika Jackson’s colorful paintings on display at Evanston Art Center explore race and spirituality

Chicago Southside artist Malika Jackson’s artwork exploring serenity, faith and hope is on display at the Evanston Arts Center this fall. “Whisper of a World Without Words,” curated by Evanston artist Fran Joy, is open at the center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9. The exhibit uses stylized realism to portray the quiet strength of individuals and to tackle issues like race.
Northwestern announces NIL partnership, academic awards for student-athletes

In an ever-changing college athletics landscape, Northwestern is seeking new ways to support and reward its student-athletes. On the heels of National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, in which the Supreme Court ruled the NCAA’s restriction of education-related benefits violated antitrust laws, NU announced on Sept. 13 that all student-athletes on scholarship can accept academic awards during the 2022-23 academic year.
Anya Tanyavutti leaves District 65 Board of Education after six years

Anya Tanyavutti stepped down as a member of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education at its Monday meeting. The board also swore in Tracy Olasimbo, Family Engagement Coordinator at Evanston Public Library. Olasimbo will replace Marquise Weatherspoon, a former board vice president who resigned in August. Tanyavutti served...
Feinberg and Simpson Querrey Institute award Kimberly Prize to CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna

The Feinberg School of Medicine and Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics awarded their inaugural Kimberly Prize in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics to biochemist Jennifer Doudna, Northwestern announced Sept. 14. Doudna, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, co-developed CRISPR-Cas9, a technology that can alter DNA with significant precision. CRISPR...
ASG plans to reform funding policies and academically support quarantined students

This year, Associated Student Government leaders say they are planning to develop equitable funding for student groups and work toward allowing students to take exams while quarantined in 1835 Hinman Ave. ASG President and Weinberg senior Jason Hegelmeyer said the organization is working to distribute money to maximize the number...
Evanston Mural Arts Program paints the town, unveiling two new murals

The Evanston Mural Arts Program has unveiled two new murals. Situated at the new senior living development Trulee Evanston, a mural by Molly Zakrajsek depicts an abstract night garden and another work by Max Sansing at the Metra line off Davis Street depicts two faces amidst a cloudy sky. The...
Eighth annual Taste of Evanston brings together local restaurants to fight against housing insecurity

Gathered beneath white tents, attendees of the eighth annual Taste of Evanston spent their time — and money — to whet their appetites and fight housing insecurity Sunday. The Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club hosts the yearly event, which was held at the Charles Gates Dawes House, to fundraise for local organizations. The majority of proceeds will go to Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation, who have been principal beneficiaries in past Taste of Evanston events.
Mills, Crawford: Oh Opinion …

Welcome to the opinion section! We have so many goals for this quarter, but at the top of our list is inclusion and support for those who choose to share their voices with us. Over the next few months, we want to build a community of people with diverse opinions.
Community Partners for Affordable Housing holds information session for affordable rental opportunities

Community Partners for Affordable Housing shared information about how to apply and qualify for upcoming affordable rentals in Evanston in a Tuesday information session at Robert Crown Branch Library. The information session highlighted the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which was implemented in 2019 to promote Evanston residents’ welfare. It requires residential...
Body found on Evanston Township High School field ruled a suicide

Content warning: this story contains mentions of suicide. Evanston’s medical examiner ruled that a deceased female found on the Evanston Township High School field Tuesday morning died by suicide. The Evanston Police Department said the 63-year-old female had no affiliation with ETHS, and there was no foul play involved....
NU student struck by car in hit-and-run near campus

A Northwestern student was struck by a car in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning. The student, whose name or personal details have not been released, is receiving medical care. University spokesperson Jon Yates told The Daily that NU cannot comment on the student’s condition due to privacy restrictions. “We...
