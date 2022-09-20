Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
J. Landis Martin, Sharon Martin make $3 million donation to Pritzker School of Law, start matching challenge
Northwestern plans to endow multiple new professorships in the Pritzker School of Law after receiving a $3 million donation from J. Landis Martin (Kellogg ’68, Pritzker ’73) and his wife Sharon Martin. To increase donations to the school, the Martins also established a matching challenge with the $3...
Daily Northwestern
Students fill Norris University Center for Fall Organization Fair
About 3,200 curious students filled the hallways of Norris University Center for each day of the Fall Organization Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday. The event was hosted by Student Organizations and Activities. SOA Associate Director Joe Lattal said the office made some changes to the format from last year’s setup, which was held outdoors on the Norris East Lawn for just one day. This year, more than 300 organizations lined tables throughout the rooms of Norris’s second floor, as well as the East Lawn.
Daily Northwestern
Puerta Abierta Preschool partners with Main-Dempster Mile, expands fundraising initiatives under new director
Under its new director, Puerta Abierta Preschool — Evanston’s sole Spanish-immersion preschool — has begun forging partnerships with the community through fundraising initiatives. Puerta Abierta was the Main-Dempster Mile’s annual Evanston Wine Walk charity partner. Thirty-seven local businesses hosted wine tastings along Main Street on Sept. 15....
Daily Northwestern
Malika Jackson’s colorful paintings on display at Evanston Art Center explore race and spirituality
Chicago Southside artist Malika Jackson’s artwork exploring serenity, faith and hope is on display at the Evanston Arts Center this fall. “Whisper of a World Without Words,” curated by Evanston artist Fran Joy, is open at the center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9. The exhibit uses stylized realism to portray the quiet strength of individuals and to tackle issues like race.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association returns to in-person orders for new school year
Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association is returning to its pre-pandemic format this school year: Students and families can again go to the organization’s clothing center to pick out their clothes. The organization, founded more than 90 years ago by Evanston/Skokie School District 65 parents, provides clothing to any...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern announces NIL partnership, academic awards for student-athletes
In an ever-changing college athletics landscape, Northwestern is seeking new ways to support and reward its student-athletes. On the heels of National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, in which the Supreme Court ruled the NCAA’s restriction of education-related benefits violated antitrust laws, NU announced on Sept. 13 that all student-athletes on scholarship can accept academic awards during the 2022-23 academic year.
Daily Northwestern
Anya Tanyavutti leaves District 65 Board of Education after six years
Anya Tanyavutti stepped down as a member of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education at its Monday meeting. The board also swore in Tracy Olasimbo, Family Engagement Coordinator at Evanston Public Library. Olasimbo will replace Marquise Weatherspoon, a former board vice president who resigned in August. Tanyavutti served...
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg and Simpson Querrey Institute award Kimberly Prize to CRISPR pioneer Jennifer Doudna
The Feinberg School of Medicine and Simpson Querrey Institute for Epigenetics awarded their inaugural Kimberly Prize in Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics to biochemist Jennifer Doudna, Northwestern announced Sept. 14. Doudna, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, co-developed CRISPR-Cas9, a technology that can alter DNA with significant precision. CRISPR...
Daily Northwestern
ASG plans to reform funding policies and academically support quarantined students
This year, Associated Student Government leaders say they are planning to develop equitable funding for student groups and work toward allowing students to take exams while quarantined in 1835 Hinman Ave. ASG President and Weinberg senior Jason Hegelmeyer said the organization is working to distribute money to maximize the number...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Mural Arts Program paints the town, unveiling two new murals
The Evanston Mural Arts Program has unveiled two new murals. Situated at the new senior living development Trulee Evanston, a mural by Molly Zakrajsek depicts an abstract night garden and another work by Max Sansing at the Metra line off Davis Street depicts two faces amidst a cloudy sky. The...
Daily Northwestern
Eighth annual Taste of Evanston brings together local restaurants to fight against housing insecurity
Gathered beneath white tents, attendees of the eighth annual Taste of Evanston spent their time — and money — to whet their appetites and fight housing insecurity Sunday. The Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club hosts the yearly event, which was held at the Charles Gates Dawes House, to fundraise for local organizations. The majority of proceeds will go to Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation, who have been principal beneficiaries in past Taste of Evanston events.
Daily Northwestern
Mills, Crawford: Oh Opinion …
Welcome to the opinion section! We have so many goals for this quarter, but at the top of our list is inclusion and support for those who choose to share their voices with us. Over the next few months, we want to build a community of people with diverse opinions.
Daily Northwestern
Lacrosse: Scane returns for a fifth year, two graduate transfers join the Cats
Izzy Scane, the 2021 Big Ten Attacker of the Year, will return to Northwestern along with Allie Berkery and Elle Hansen, the program announced Monday. Graduate transfers Molly Laliberty, a former player at Tufts, and Hailey Rhatigan, a standout at Mercer, are also joining NU’s ranks. After a dominant...
Daily Northwestern
Community Partners for Affordable Housing holds information session for affordable rental opportunities
Community Partners for Affordable Housing shared information about how to apply and qualify for upcoming affordable rentals in Evanston in a Tuesday information session at Robert Crown Branch Library. The information session highlighted the Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which was implemented in 2019 to promote Evanston residents’ welfare. It requires residential...
Daily Northwestern
Body found on Evanston Township High School field ruled a suicide
Content warning: this story contains mentions of suicide. Evanston’s medical examiner ruled that a deceased female found on the Evanston Township High School field Tuesday morning died by suicide. The Evanston Police Department said the 63-year-old female had no affiliation with ETHS, and there was no foul play involved....
Daily Northwestern
NU student struck by car in hit-and-run near campus
A Northwestern student was struck by a car in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning. The student, whose name or personal details have not been released, is receiving medical care. University spokesperson Jon Yates told The Daily that NU cannot comment on the student’s condition due to privacy restrictions. “We...
Daily Northwestern
Varnes: It’s the perfect time to support Northwestern women’s sports
When I arrived at Northwestern from Florida, field hockey was a foreign concept to me. Just a handful of Floridian schools sponsor the sport, which is known for its northeastern roots in the U.S. Two years later, I wouldn’t call myself a field hockey expert. But I’ve grown to love...
Daily Northwestern
Failing facilities, dilapidated parks inspire increased 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget
City staff proposed a 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget at Monday’s City Council meeting. The plan, designed to address infrastructure issues in Evanston, will feature a significant increase from last year’s budget due to city park and facility failures and water intake pipeline replacement. This year, the project...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Varnes: Last non-conference matchup carries massive implications for Northwestern football
Coach Pat Fitzgerald stepped to the podium last Saturday tasked with addressing the how’s and why’s of Northwestern’s seemingly improbable one-score loss to Southern Illinois. He credited the Salukis for their game plan and then spoke of the Wildcats’ failure to win the turnover battle, their inconsistency,...
Daily Northwestern
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern searching for stabilizing victory Saturday against Miami (Ohio)
Northwestern’s final non-conference game against Miami (Ohio) awaits Saturday before the Wildcats (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) charge full steam ahead into conference play. The RedHawks are also 1-2 on the season, with a win against Robert Morris sandwiched between losses to Kentucky and Cincinnati. In its first game in...
