Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Connection With Robbery at Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations in Long Beach Wednesday, arresting Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile whose name was not released because of his age, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the BHPD’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Critically Injured in Eight-Vehicle Freeway Crash in South LA
A person was killed and another person was critically injured during a crash involving at least eight vehicles Thursday on the Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Harbor (110) Freeway also evaluated five people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Granada Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Granada Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told City News Service. The victim was...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area
Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Garden Grove Bar Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon was charged Thursday with attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, the personal use of a deadly weapon and committing an offense while released from custody, according to court records.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man, 26, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Rosemead
A 26-year-old man with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Rosemead Thursday. Jaime Liborio Del Razo was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Del Razo is...
mynewsla.com
Torrance Hospital Seeks Public Help in Identifying Man Found by Paramedics
Officials Thursday are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man brought to a Torrance hospital. The unidentified man was found Sept. 13 at 1858 Del Amo Blvd. by paramedics and was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a hospital news statement. The man is alert but unable...
mynewsla.com
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Westlake Village
A 38-year-old woman who has been missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was reported missing Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs was last seen on Sept. 15 on the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Coombs is white, 5 feet, 4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Set Man on Fire in Westminster
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly attempting to light another man on fire in Westminster. Westminster Police Department officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive, near Coronet Park, on reports of an assault and made contact with the victim who said he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
K Line Connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to Open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
mynewsla.com
LAUSD to Provide All Schools with Narcan Doses in Response to Recent Overdoses
Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
Comments / 0