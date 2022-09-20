An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO