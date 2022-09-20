Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate
The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
mynewsla.com
K Line Connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to Open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Defends Record from Challenger Luna in LA County Sheriff Debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
mynewsla.com
LA County to Lift Mask Requirement for Mass Transit, Airports
With COVID-19 transmission falling, face masks will no longer be required on buses, trains and other mass transit vehicles in Los Angeles County starting Friday, nor will they be mandated at airports and other transportation hubs. Los Angeles County was the only jurisdiction in the state still requiring the mass-transit...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Union Seeks New Order Reinforcing Judge’s Testing Cost Directive
A judge who in July ruled in favor of the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, which sued the city over its requirement that employees unvaccinated against the coronavirus pay for their own COVID-19 testing, is being asked by the rank-and-file to reinforce his order directing the city to absorb the expenses.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Rises for 21st Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $5.615, its highest amount since Aug. 2. The average price has increased 36.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 18.1 cents over the past...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Brought Dodgers to L.A. to be Honored by Team
Rosalind Wyman, who as a young City Councilwoman played a key role in bringing the Dodgers Los Angeles, Thursday evening will receive the inaugural Tommy Lasorda “I Bleed Dodger Blue” award. The award, which will be given to a member of the Los Angeles community that embodies the...
mynewsla.com
LAUSD to Provide All Schools with Narcan Doses in Response to Recent Overdoses
Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
mynewsla.com
LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
mynewsla.com
Suits by Trio Alleging Injuries in Collision With Actor’s Son Consolidated
A judge has consolidated two separate lawsuits filed by three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by a son of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker combined the cases...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area
Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Connection With Robbery at Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations in Long Beach Wednesday, arresting Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile whose name was not released because of his age, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the BHPD’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
mynewsla.com
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally trending downward, reflecting an overall...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Granada Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Granada Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told City News Service. The victim was...
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Critically Injured in Eight-Vehicle Freeway Crash in South LA
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash involving at least eight vehicles Thursday on the Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Harbor (110) Freeway also evaluated five people at the scene, transporting one to a hospital with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
