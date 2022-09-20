ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
