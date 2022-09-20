It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO