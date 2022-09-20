Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Soccer: Passaic County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Passaic County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Wayne Valley is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 1, and the first round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22.
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Sept. 23
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan and Lauren Knego...
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Players of the Week in all 15 boys soccer conferences, Sept. 16-22
The last week of the boys soccer season has featured a number of impressive performances, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, all across the state. Here are NJ.com’s selections for Players of the Week. These selections are made from games played between Friday, Sept. 16...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Shane Steichen relationship has helped the offense
PHILADELPHIA – If you look over to the area of the NovaCare Complex practice fields where the quarterbacks are working, it is not uncommon to see Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen talking over some part of the upcoming game plan. The two spend a lot...
Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
NFL analyst: Eagles are team to beat in NFC East thanks to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have kicked off the year with a 2-0 start behind quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles are gunning for the NFC East title, and people are getting behind them. Ryan Leaf broke down what Hurts is doing for the Eagles...
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for boxing match in Newark
Newark, N.J. native Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) faces Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (9/23/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson, 25, failed to make weight Thursday ahead of his fight against Conceicao and will be stripped of his two 130-pound titles, per championship fight rules governed by the WBO and WBC.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Winning $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Mercer, Union Counties
Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Mercer and Union Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 20 drawing were sold at Wegmans on Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton and Beechwood Cigar on Beechwood Rd. in Summit, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
NJ.com
NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0